Game of Thrones’ Kit Harrington reveals on Jon Snow’s spin-off series is no longer in the works. Picture: Getty Images

Kit Harington has shared an update with fans about the future of a Game of Thrones Jon Snow spin-off. Jon Snow, was one of the HBO series’ most popular characters, with many fans anticipating a stand-alone show continuing his story would be in the works.

Harington portrayed Jon Snow from the beginning to the end, earning him two Emmy nominations. His character’s story arc was one of the most dramatic as it followed his rise from the outsider in his family to taking over the Night’s Watch and becoming the protector of his remaining siblings and the Seven Kingdoms.

In 2022, Game Of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon dropped, starring Matt Smith and Olivia Cooke. Set before Game of Thrones, it tells the story of the Targaryen civil war, dubbed, the Dance of the Dragons.

Fans of Game of Thrones had expected a Jon Snow spin-off to join the Game of Thrones universe, with a season telling his story previously reportedly in the works in 2022. Harington has now shared an update with fans about the future of the series, here’s everything you need to know.

Is Kit Harington going to be in a spin-off of Game of Thrones?

In an interview with Screen Rant promoting his upcoming new film Blood for Dust, Harington has revealed that the Jon Snow Game of Thrones spin-off is no longer in the works. The 37-year-old actor explained that things had been looking promising but that the show was now “off the table”, because they couldn’t, “find the right story to tell”.

Harington said: “I hadn’t really ever spoken about it, because it was in development. I didn’t want it leaked out that it was being developed, and I didn’t want the thing to happen where people kind of start theorising, getting either excited about it or hating the idea of it, when it may never happen. Because in development, you look at every angle, and you see whether it’s worth it.”

He continued: “And currently, it’s not. Currently, it’s off the table, because we all couldn’t find the right story to tell that we were all excited about enough. So, we decided to lay down tools with it for the time being. There may be a time in the future where we return to it, but at the moment, no. It’s firmly on the shelf.”

News of the spin-off broke in 2022, with Variety reporting that Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin had confirmed in a blog post that, "it was Kit Harrington who brought the idea to us".

At the time the spin-off was in early development, with co-star Emilia Clarke revealing she was “done” with playing Daenerys, adding: “It’s been created by Kit as far as I can understand, so he’s in it from the ground up. So what you will be watching, hopefully, if it happens, is certified by Kit Harington.”

When is House of the Dragon season 2 release date?

House of the Dragon season 2 will be available to watch in the UK on Monday, June 17, with episodes airing on Sky Atlantic and Now TV.

