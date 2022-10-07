During his 13-year killing spree Jeffrey Dahmer targeted two brothers - only one survived

Jeffrey Dahmer killed 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991, and dismembered and performed sex acts with their corpses - so it’s no surprise that he is one of America’s most infamous and reviled serial killers.

Another disturbing revelation about Dahmer is that two of his victims were related - he attacked Somsack Sinthasomphone in 1989 before targeting his brother Konerack two years later. The controversial Netflix true crime drama series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story follows the police failings which enabled Dahmer to get away with the killings.

Brayden Maniago as Somsack Sinthasomphone and Kieran Tamondong as Konerak Sinthasomphone in Dahmer

Who was Konerak Sinthasomphone?

Konerak Sinthasomphone was the 13th person that Dahmer killed - after police returned him to his deathtrap apartment. Konerak was lured to Jeffrey’s apartment on the promise of being paid for posing for photographs. When at Dahmer’s property, where Dahmer drugged and attempted to lobotomise him.

Dahmer then left his apartment, returning later to find Konerak outside with three women around him who told Dahmer they had called the police.

When the police arrived, Dahmer told them that Konerak was his 19 year old lover - despite the protests of the women who were with Konerak, the police sent the child back to Dahmer’s apartment and allegedly made homophobic comments as they did so.

After the police sent Konerak back into his clutches, Dahmer killed him, dismembered his body and kept his skull. Another grim twist in this tale was that Dahmer killed Konerak whilst on parole for an attack on an attack on his brother.

Dahmer pleaded guilty but insane to 15 counts of murder

Who is Somsack Sinthasomphone?

Somsack Sinthasomphone is the brother of Konerak, and was lured to Dahmer’s apartment three years before his brother’s death.

In 1988 Dahmer promised Somsack money if he came back to his apartment, he then drugged and molested him. Dahmer was arrested for the attack and pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault and luring a minor for immoral purposes.

He served one year in prison for the assault and was released on a probationary period of five years. It was during this period of probation that Dahmer killed 12 men and boys, including Somsack’s brother Sinthasomphone.

Were the police officers involved in Konerak Sinthasomphone’s death fired?

John Balcerzak and Joseph T .Gabrish were the officers who responded to the call and were later joined by Richard Porubcan - the three men sent Konerak back to Dahmer’s apartment. Konerak was naked, bruised and bleeding and visibly under the influence of drugs when the officers arrived at the scene.

They recorded the incident as a domestic squabble between homosexuals and left Konerack with Dahmer. He was killed an hour after the officers left. If the officers had verified Dahmer’s identity they would have learned that he was a sex offender - additionally, if they had searched his apartment, which they noted had a strange smell, they would have found the body of Tony Hughes, who Dahmer had killed three days earlier.