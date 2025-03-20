Last One Laughing UK has dropped on Prime Video, featuring some of the biggest comedy stars the UK has to offer.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show pits comedians against one another with the challenge of holding their nerve and stifling their laughs no matter what comes their way. The UK is seemingly the last country on the planet to get our own version, with the Japanese original spawning spin-offs across the globe.

I have actually watched the Japanese version (called Documental) and I watched multiple series of the show before the UK version was even announced. The painfully simple concept is exactly the same as we see in Last One Laughing UK - 10 comedians in one room trying to make each other laugh while keeping a straight face themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Documental is rough and ready. I’ll admit there is some humour or references that didn’t translate well, but why should an obscure Japanese reality show have to do this? I sought it out because a friend of mine recommended the show, based on how bonkers it really is, and despite the language and cultural barrier (I watched with subtitles), I fell in love with its charm.

Last One Laughing UK is available on Prime Video from March 20. | Amazon MGN Studios

Last One Laughing UK takes the core concept of Documental and puts a shiny coat of paint on it. There’s a flashy new set that plays host to our ten comedians, as well as new props and game mechanics that are missing in the scrappy Japanese original.

This is where I should introduce the cast. Some of the UK’s biggest comedy stars are battling it out. The ten comedians taking part in Last One Laughing UK are:

Rob Beckett

Daisy May Cooper

Richard Ayoade

Sara Pascoe

Joe Wilkinson

Harriet Kemsley

Judi Love

Joe Lycett

Lou Sanders

Bob Mortimer

Any fan of comedy would recognise most if not all of those names on the bill. I personally crack up any time Daisy May Cooper or Bob Mortimer are on my screen outside of the show - if I had a dream guestlist for Last One Laughing UK, they would both be top of the bill so I’m happy with that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the funniest moments of the first episode sees the comedians engaging in mundane conversation, throwaway remarks that catches someone off-guard and the pouting and squirming that ensues to stifle a laugh. The bigger challenge moments such as the ‘joker card’ or the one-on-one offers a more structured pace to the show, which are funny but I personally think the charm comes from the natural interactions between the comedians.

No one can doubt that the cast list is impressive, some huge stand-ups are in there - but doesn’t it feel like we are watching just another UK panel show? This is taking nothing away from the job the comedians do on the show. They are great and they made me laugh, but as a concept Last One Laughing UK has the ability to naturally lend itself to mixing it up.

Bring in up-and-coming comedians and pit them against hard-hitters in the industry, introduce new(ish) names to wider audiences and let them go toe-to-toe with those who have already made it big. Harriet Kemsley is arguably the least well-known on the cast list and even then, she has regularly appeared on shows such as 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Richard Osman’s House of Games.

The cast also seemed to be very well acquainted with each other. I think an even more interesting dynamic would be putting a group together who maybe aren’t familiar with each other, who maybe don’t know their secret weapon to get a laugh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’ll swallow my words a little and say this cast makes sense when you’re introducing a new concept to audiences. Bring in comedians you know the audience are comfortable with and love to introduce them to a new show.

Maybe next time, when audiences are more comfortable with the show’s concept, switch it up and give us something we’ve not seen before to take it to the next level.

The first four episodes of Last One Laughing are available to watch on Prime Video now.