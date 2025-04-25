Troy Deeney of Birmingham City has thrown his support behind Rangers interim boss Barry Ferguson to land the job on a permanent basis | Getty Images

You might be used to all kinds of TV talent shows to find the next big name but are you ready for the new BBC The X Factor-style series hunting for football genius?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Premier League star Troy Deeney is to co-host the new BBC show 'Last Pundit Standing' and all eyes will be on the footy banter as well as game knowledge.

The 36-year-old footballer-turned-pundit will present a new talent show in the style of 'The X Factor' that will see 12 aspiring broadcasters put to the test, with the winner becoming one of the corporation's sport contributors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Troy, who will be joined by co-host James Allcott, said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to co-host Last Pundit Standing! There’s something really special about the energy that surrounds an exciting new show like this. We’re bringing together some amazing creators in incredible locations, with some huge special guests. I can’t wait to dive in and have some fun over the series.”

James Allcott, co-host, added: “I’ve always believed in the depth of talented new voices that are all over the country, giving their unique and authentic perspectives on the game of football. So I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of what will be a huge opportunity to showcase that wide range of talent with this series. The mix of charisma, intelligence and work ethic is clear to see in our ambitious contestants. It’s going to be a fierce battle with a special prize at the end of it to become a BBC pundit!”

The seven-part series has not yet been given an air date but will feature 12 of Britain's most passionate football fans – who create content about the game on social media – who have been chosen to battle it out. The show will take place at iconic football locations as the creators are challenged by some of the biggest names in the game. The programme will air on both BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

The line up has been confirmed as:

Toby Addison @blindtobes

Ally Tomlinson @ally.tom7

Cathal Traquair @calluketraquair

Fuad Abdul Aziz @vipersport

Rukiah Ally @Rukiah.ally2

Jess Watkins _jesswatkins

Khwaja Raees Mahmood

Reggie Yembra @reggieyembra

Nancy Baker @nancebaker

Nahyan Chowdhury @nahyan.chowdhury

Lia Lewis @lia.lewis

Oscar Browning @oscarbrowning

Alex Kay-Jelski, BBC Director of Sport, said: "These are 12 of the brightest football creators out there, the future of the football media industry."Seeing who comes out on top and lands the job should make great viewing."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BBC is set for a new era of football broadcasting as Gary Lineker will leave 'Match of the Day' after 26 years as host of the highlights show at the end of the season – and the former England striker felt that the corporation wanted him to move on so they could blood new presenters.

The 64-year-old presenter – who will continue hosting the channel's FA Cup coverage and will also present at the 2026 World Cup – told Amol Rajan in an interview for the BBC: "It's time [to leave]. I've done it for a long time. It's been brilliant. It's been great.

"Well, perhaps they want me to leave. There was the sense of that, yes. I've got another year and I'm going to do the FA Cup and World Cup and they're taking our podcast now, the 'Match of the Day Top Ten', as well as 'The Rest Is Football' that I do with Alan [Shearer] and Micah [Richards]."

Lineker continued: "I always wanted one more contract, and I was umm-ing and ahh-ing about whether to do three years [more] and I think with the way the rights issue comes up, it didn't. I'm not saying they didn't want me to do one more contract, they did because they've given me one more contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the end, I think there was a feeling that, because it was a new rights period, it was a chance to change the programme. I think it was their preference that I didn't do 'Match of the Day' for one more year, so they could bring in new people. So it's slightly unusual that I would do the FA Cup and the World Cup, but to be honest, it's a scenario that suits me perfectly."