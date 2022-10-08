Burna Boy, Marcus Mumford and more will be the guests on the BBC Two series

Later... with Jools Holland celebrated its 30th anniversary this month after first hitting the small screen in 1992.

The popular BBC Two series has had over 60 series and more than 450 episodes since its launch. The show returned to TV last weekend and taken up its usual Saturday night slot.

Marcus Mumford and Nigerian superstar Burna Boy will be the headline guests on Later... with Jools Holland tonight (8 October). But who else will join them on the programme and what tine will the episode air?

What time is Later... with Jools Holland on TV tonight?

The popular series returned for its 61st series last weekend. The 1975 were the headline guests as the programme aired on 1 October.

Later... with Jools Holland continues to air on Saturday nights, including tonight (8 October). The latest episode will begin at 9.40pm and is estimated to last 44 minutes according to the BBC’s website.

What channel is Later... with Jools Holland on and is it on iPlayer?

The popular progamme has been a staple of BBC Two since it launched in October 1992. Thirty years later it continues to air on the channel.

The 61st series will be available to watch on BBC Two on Saturday nights, including tonight (8 October). However if you are not able to view the episode live, it will be available on BBC iPlayer “shortly after broadcast”.

Who is playing with Marcus Mumford?

The musical guests for Later... with Jools Holland tonight (8 October) have been announced by the BBC. Mumford and Sons lead singer Marcus Mumford, who recently released his debut solo album (self-titled), will be performing.

Playing alongside him will be Nigerian global megastar Burna Boy. He is best known for songs such as On the Low, Last Last and For My Hand (feat Ed Sheeran).

Other guests performing on Later... with Jools Holland on Saturday will be south London rapper Loyle Carner, all-female quartet The Big Moon and three-piece band PVA. All five guests will be playing throughout the episode on BBC Two.

Jools Holland is an ambassador of the Music for All charity. Picture: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images.

Who are the guests on Later... with Jools Holland next week?

The BBC have already announced the musical performers taking part in the programme on 15 October. It comes ahead of the second episode of the series airing tonight (1 October).

The guests on Later... with Jools Holland next week will be as follows: Jools welcomes Raye, Phoenix, Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott, Dermot Kennedy and Angeline Morrison. The episode is scheduled to begin at 9.30pm on 15 October.

How did Jools Holland celebrate the 30th anniversay of his show?

Later… With Jools Holland marked 30 years on the air with a night of music at the Eventim Apollo in west London. It took place earlier this week on Wednesday (5 October) and 3,000 fans attended the show.

The BBC Two staple has seen 60 series and more than 450 episode since launching on 8 October 1992. The line-up remained secret until the night but organisers said it will feature “a typically exciting blend of artists from different eras and musical worlds”, many of whom will have appeared on the show over the years.

Later… With Jools Holland has played an important role in launching talent in the UK, with acts including Adele, Stormzy, Amy Winehouse, Taylor Swift and Alicia Keys all featuring as guests.

Holland, 64, said: “It’s unbelievable that this year sees my show reach its 30th birthday. It’s a testament to the great power of music that we are still going strong, and are now the longest-running international music show on earth.

“I’m delighted and honoured that we’re going to celebrate this monumental milestone with a special one-off event in the fabulous Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith, the scene of so many legendary musical moments.”

