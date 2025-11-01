Some huge names are being touted as possible replacements for Strictly hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly following their bombshell departure announcement.

Claudia and Tess shocked fans when they announced last month that they would be stepping down as hosts of the Saturday night juggernaut show at the end of the current series.

Claudia has presented the show alongside Tess since replacing Bruce Forsyth in 2013, while Tess has hosted the show since its inception in 2004.

In a statement confirming their departure, the duo said: “We have loved working as a duo and hosting Strictly has been an absolute dream. We were always going to leave together and now feels like the right time.

“We will have the greatest rest of this amazing series and we just want to say an enormous thank you to the BBC and to every single person who works on the show. They’re the most brilliant team and we’ll miss them every day. We will cry when we say the last “keep dancing” but we will continue to say it to each other. Just possibly in tracksuit bottoms at home while holding some pizza.”

Attention is turning to who could replace the pair on the show. Here are the latest rumours and bookies odds.

Who is favourite to replace Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly on Strictly Come Dancing?

Fleur East, Rylan Clark, Hannah Waddingham, and Zoe Ball are among the favourites to replace Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman on Strictly Come Dancing. | BBC/Guy Levy/Getty Images

Some of the biggest names in television have been mentioned as possible replacements for the long-running Strictly duo following their departure at the end of this series.

While the BBC has made no announcement or confirmation on which stars will be joining Strictly Come Dancing as hosts, the bookies have been taken bets on some popular names.

Fleur East, who appeared on the show as a contestant in 2022 and later took up hosting duties on spin-off show It Takes Two, is the bookies favourite to land the Strictly job, according to Oddschecker.com.

She currently tops the odds at 5/2. Her It Takes Two co-host and former Strictly professional dancer Janette Manrara is also among the names tipped for the job, with odds of 9/2.

Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham may be more known as an actress, but she has already proved herself to be a reliable and likable presenter after taking up jobs hosting the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest and the Olivier Awards in 2023 and 2024. She is second-favourite, with odds of 7/2.

BBC Radio 2 star Zoe Ball may be looking to fill her Saturday nights with a presenting gig on Strictly Come Dancing, with odds of 9/2. The presenter has strong ties to the show, performing as a contestant in 2005 before replacing Claudia Winkleman as the It Takes Two host in 2011. She hosted the spin-off show until 2021, and also when on the road with the Strictly Come Dancing tour in 2011 and 2015.

Another It Takes Two alum that have been linked to the Strictly job is Rylan Clark, whose odds currently sit at 9/2. The top ten list of odds (accurate at the time of writing) are:

Fleur East - 5/2

Hannah Waddingham - 4/1

Zoe Ball - 9/2

Janette Manrara - 9/2

Rylan Clark - 5/1

Emma Willis - 7/2

Scott Mills - 7/1

Holly Willoughby - 8/1

Stacey Dooley - 8/1

Alan Carr - 9/1