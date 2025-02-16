Is Laura Kuenssberg on today? Who is on the BBC1 politics show - as Victoria Derbyshire stands in as host
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, and shadow foreign secretary Priti Patel will be facing questions. as will Green Party co-leader Adrian Ramsay and Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice.
As the UK continues to stutter, with only 0.1 per cent growth in the last quarter, Reynolds will no doubt face questions on how Labour will deliver the growth they have repeatedly promised - and whether economically-driven projects like the the third runway at Heathrow are worth sacrificing environmental credentials for.
World affairs, Patel’s realm, are still very much in the headlines - and possibly will be for the entirety of the Trump presidency. The mooted truce in Ukraine - and the perceived unfavourable terms for Ukraine - will dominate the agenda for weeks to come.
Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg is on BBC1 at 9am.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.