After a week in which Reform UK gave both the government and the Tories a bloody nose in assorted elections, you’d expect to see fireworks in this week’s edition of the BBC’s flagship politics.

Laura Kuenssberg will return at 9am on Sunday with the live programme, which will see guests from across the political spectrum on the sofa.

Surely top of the agenda will be the ballots on Thursday. Not only did Reform’s Sarah Pochin take the Runcorn and Helsby seat in a by election, overturning a 14,000 Labour majority, her party also won 677 council seats - almost the same number the Conservatives lost (674), while Labour’s local performance was also nothing to write home about, losing 187 seats.

Laura Kuenssberg | BBC

Reform also won two mayoralties and took control of two councils. While they remain a small party - with roughly the same number of council seats overall as the Greens at the moment - it must be said that momentum is with them.

Today’s big-hitting guests include three party leaders - the Conservatives’ Kemi Badenoch, Ed Davey of the Lib Dems and Green Party co-leader Adrian Ramsay - plus a senior figure in Labour’s health secretary Wes Streeting. Reform will be represented by their chair, Zia Yusuf.

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg is on BBC1 at 9am, and then on iPlayer.