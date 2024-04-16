Lee Mack Not Going Out: comedian tells fans 'it's not my decision' as hit BBC show won't return in 2024
Lee Mack has shared an update on the future of his BBC hit sitcom, Not Going Out. The comedian who is currently keeping fans entertained as presenter of gameshow The 1% Club had troubling news about the future of his famous series.
Not Going Out debuted in 2006; airing for 12 seasons, it celebrated its landmark 100th episode in December 2023. The sitcom sees Mack play a fictionalised version of himself alongside on-screen wife Lucy played by Sally Bretton. At its height it attracted more than six million viewers and won the 2008 RTS Television Award, as well as a coveted Rose d'Or.
Mack revealed whether Not Going Out will be returning to our screens this year in an interview with The Sun, with fans expected to be left disappointed as the comedian explained, “it’s not my decision”.
What has Lee Mack said about Not Going Out?
The future of Mack’s hit BBC sitcom Not Going Out is in doubt after he revealed in an interview with The Sun that it would not be returning to our screens in 2024.
The last time Not Going Out appeared on BBC was in December 2023 for the show’s Christmas special and 100th episode. It followed Mack, his on-screen wife Lucy and care home resident Wilfred who came to their home to celebrate Christmas. It starred Hugh Dennis and Abigail Cruttenden as Toby and Anna alongside Lucy’s parents played by Deborah Grant and Geoffrey Whitehead.
Mack said: "More 1% Club, more Would I Lie to You? and, for the first year in a long time, I won’t be doing Not Going Out.” He continued: "If we do bring it back, we're looking at early 2025."
He explained that “it’s not always my decision”, adding: “We’re talking about it now. I’d love to do more, I love doing it, it’s great fun, I love the cast but... it’s not always my decision, these things. I just wait for someone to say, ‘There’s a bag of money, get on with it'.”
