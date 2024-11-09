A legend of the Dales is set for a shock exit from the ITV soap Emmerdale, with co-stars fearing that “nobody is safe” following major character cuts.

Lesley Dunlop, who has portrayed Brenda Walker for the past 16 years on the primetime soap, is reportedly set to call time on the show. Her departure comes alongside co-star Roxy Shahidi who is also set to leave her role as Leyla Harding, as well as the departure of Daisy Campbell, who has played Amelia Spencer on the show for the past 13 years.

The Mirror reports that the character cuts have left other Emmerdale stars fearing for their jobs. A source told the newspaper: “There have been so many exits recently and the talk is of more. With people like Lesley and Roxy potentially in the mix, nobody feels safe.

Soap legend Lesley Dunlop (left) is set to exit Emmerdale after 16 years on the show. | Getty Images

“The show has grown a lot bigger in recent years but soaps are expensive to make. It’s inevitable saving money means losing people – but it’s a huge shame all the same for those involved, their friends and colleagues.”

It comes amid rumours that ITV bosses are keen to cut the cast by around 10% in a cost-saving measure. One unnamed cast member also told the outlet: “Many people who have been there a long time are totally reliant on their income staying as it is. It’s a very worrying time.”

Dunlop, who is married to co-star Chris Chittell, joined the show in 2008 as Brenda Walker and quickly became a fan favourite. She has been involved in memorable storylines curing her 16-year stint on the soap, including one heartbreaking plot that saw Brenda diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2013.

It comes after Emmerdale bosses confirmed that it was set to air a special episode dealing with domestic abuse amid the ongoing storyline with Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) and her estranged husband Tom King (James Chase). Laura Shaw, a producer on the show, said: “When we first embarked on this journey, we knew we wanted to show domestic abuse, coercive control and manipulation in all its guises.

“The privilege we have on a drama such as Emmerdale is being able to show the reality of a situation like Belle’s over a longer period of time to authentically reflect what so many people go through on a daily basis.”