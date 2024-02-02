Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Let's Talk About Chu is the new Taiwanese sex comedy coming to Netflix this week.

Just in time for Valentine's Day, the series is set to explore the challenges of love and sex. It follows the character Chu, who is a part-time sex education vlogger and how she, her friends and siblings navigate love, loss and intimacy.

Speaking at an event for Netflix Tudum, director Remii Huang explained: "The main purpose of this series is to encourage viewers to love themselves more and reconcile with past traumas to achieve a healthy balance between sex and love. I want to convey that there is light and beauty in a relationship where sex is accompanied by love."

So, when can you watch Let's Talk About Chu on Netflix? Here's everything you need to know about the new Taiwanese comedy.

What is Let's Talk About Chu about?

Let's Talk About You is a frank exploration of the struggles of love and sex. Chu Ai is a wax therapist and part-time sex education vlogger, who is guided by the manta, "make love, not fall in love". Against the background of a strained relationship with her parents, we follow Chu, her friends and siblings as they navigate a path of self-discovery, satisfaction and what makes a meaningful relationship.

Here is the official synopsis from Netflix: "Part-time vlogger Chu Ai uses her channel to speak candidly about sex. But in real life, she finds that subject is so much trickier."

Is there a trailer for Let's Talk About Chu?

Yes, Netflix have released a trailer ahead of the series' debut. In it, we get glimpses of the cast and their struggles with love and sex, from friends-with-benefit relationships to loves lost and the breakdown of a marriage. You can watch the trailer for Let's Talk About Chu below.

Who stars in Let's Talk About Chu?

The comedy series follows Chu-ai, who is played by Chan Tzu-hsuan. Other cast members include: Kai Ko, Tzu Hsuan Chan, Kimi Hsia, J.C. Lin, Chien-Ho Wu, Ke-Li Miao, and Umin Boya among others.

When can I watch Let's Talk About Chu on Netflix?

Let's Talk About Chu will be coming to Netflix on Friday, February 2. All eight episodes of the Taiwanese sex comedy are dropping at once, making it the ideal series to binge watch just in time for Valentine's Day.