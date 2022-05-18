Property show Location, Location, Location is back for its 37th season after more than two decades on air

Location, Location, Location first came to our screens in 2000, and has weathered a housing market crash, a recession and now a global pandemic.

The show has become a staple of wish fulfilment TV, with millions of viewers tuning in to watch other people hand over hundreds of thousands of pounds for their dream home.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each week a different set of buyers with very different needs will look to hosts Kirstie and Phil to find their future dream home.

As properties are viewed, bids are made and deals fall through, the series takes viewers through the whole range of emotions.

Phil Spencer and Kirstie Allsopp have presented Location, Location, Location since 2000

Who are the hosts?

Location, Location, Location has been hosted by Phil Spencer and Kirstie Allsopp since the first series premiered 22 years ago. They are also both presenters of the spinoff show, Relocation, Relocation.

Kirstie Allsopp is the daughter of baron and British peer Charlses Allsopp and Lady Fiona Hindlip.

She worked for property magazines, Country Living and Food & Homes Magazine, and at her mother’s company, Hindlip & Prentice Interiors before setting up her own home research company in 1996.

Since working on Location, Location, Location, Kirstie has had the chance to present several other property programmes including Kirstie’s Fill Your House for Free, The Property Chain, and Kirstie’s Vintage Home.

Kirstie and Phil also teamed up in 2018 on a national campaign to encourage people to use smart meters to save money on their electricity bills.

Kirstie Allsopp

The presenter landed herself in hot water this year when she was quoted saying that young people should stop paying for Netflix subscriptions and gym memberships if they wanted to afford a house.

Phil Spencer grew up in Rutland and began his career as a surveyor before changing careers and working as a home finder, founding property research company Garrington Home Finders Ltd in 1996.

He has published three books offering advice to homebuyers and owners.

Phil’s other TV projects include Phil Spencer’s History of Britain in 100 Homes, Phil Spencer: Secret Agent, and Phil Spencer’s Stately Homes.

Phil Spencer campaigned for smart meters in 2018

Where is the new season filmed?

Given the show’s name, filming locations are an essential part of the project - with the presenters travelling all across the UK in their hunt for homes that fit the brief of the guests.

Filming has taken place up and down the country for the latest series of the property show.

Phil was spotted filming in the coastal town of Margate in the south east of England in April this year.

This month, Phil and Kirstie were filming back up north in Scotland. The pair were spotted in Juniper Green, a village just 5.5 miles from the centre of Edinburgh.

Other locations on the list for the presenters include Belfast, Manchester, Kent, Devon, Bristol and East London.

Kirstie confirmed in a tweet in April that they would be “criss-crossing the country until July.”

The first episode of the new series will see the presenters in Newcastle in the north east as they help house-hunters Lauren and Noel find their dream home.

When is the Location, Location, Location release date?

Season 37 will premiere on Channel 4 on 18 May at 8pm, with future episodes being released at the same time weekly.