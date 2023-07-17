Jake Abraham, known for starring in Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, has revealed he has been diagnosed with cancer.

The 56-year-old actor started his career in the 1980s, becoming well known within the theatre circuit. He went on to have a successful career both on stage and on screen, touring with the National Theatre and starring in Guy Ritchie’s 1998 movie, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.

The actor continued to work in the theatre industry until earlier this year when he visited a doctor due to feeling unwell. He told the Liverpool Echo : "What made me go to the doctor and get a PSA (prostate-specific antigen) test was that I passed blood in my urine. I got a test and ended up in the Royal. He said ‘you’ve got cancer, I’m so, so sorry’. He said that I’d had it for years, maybe four years."

The 56-year-old was diagnosed with prostate cancer and since the diagnosis, the cancer has spread. Mr Abraham has tumours on his spine, his hips and has had one removed from his bladder.

The actor has undergone radiotherapy and is now receiving palliative care. Mr Abraham is urging people to take frequent tests if they are feeling unwell as a PSA test can find early signs of cancer which will allow those diagnosed to receive earlier treatment.

The dad-of-two and grandad to four has also urged people to focus on what really matters. He said: “I never thought that this young, I’d be talking about cancer.

"But what it does do is give you a focus on how important now is, how important each second is and how precious it is. You look at the grandkids and realise, I’m just so lucky in that sense. It gives you a perspective on that - I know I’m going to miss them."