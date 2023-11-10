Disney+’s mystery-thriller ‘Loki’ concluded its second season this morning, but has its ending led to a potential third season?

Warning: Spoilers immediately ahead

We have now arrived at the season finale of what has, without a doubt, been a shining gem in Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. 'Loki' has proven to be an immersive series on Disney+, featuring a captivating performance from Tom Hiddleston, who manages to balance dramatic moments with a touch of humour. He also develops an unlikely yet compelling chemistry with Owen Wilson, who plays Mobius.

The MVP award for Season 2 should be shared by two characters. Ke Huy Quan's O.B character provided much-needed levity during the dire situations the other characters faced. Tara Strong as Ms Minutes surprised us all with her convincing vocal portrayal of a holographic clock-turned-femme fatale.

After receiving guidance from Oroborous' variant, A.D. Doug, Loki has gained control over his time-skipping abilities. A.D. Doug helped him understand the difference between scientific rules and fiction, which enabled Loki to use his powers effectively. Loki now realizes that it's more important to consider "who" he wants to time-skip to, rather than "why" he wants to do it. In the end, this realization has transformed our anti-hero (or should I say hero?) for the better.

At the end of Episode 5, we saw Loki wielding his new powers and fleeing back to the TVA before the Temporal Loom exploded, causing his new friends to turn into spaghetti due to the effects of time. However, it was at that stage unclear exactly how far back in time he was transported, and how far back he can transport himself. Can he go back to just before the Temporal Loom's destruction, or even further back in time to prevent Sylvie from killing He Who Remains (or Victor Timely)?

Heavy spoiler warnings are ahead once again, as we delve into the final episode of ‘Loki’ Season 2, and explain what it all means for the characters, the series and the potential knock-on effects through the MCU Phase 5 multiverse.

Loki Season 2 Episode 6 finale explained

Tom Hiddleston as Loki (Credit: Marvel Studios)

With his newfound power, Loki numerous times tries to go back earlier and earlier to stop the Temporal Loom exploding, failing each time - to address the crisis, Loki tries to stop Sylvie from killing He Who Remains (HWR), a variant of Kang, as it's believed that this act triggered the timeline chaos. But despite repeated attempts, Loki fails to prevent Sylvie from killing HWR. HWR then uses a unique TemPad to freeze Sylvie and have a conversation with Loki.

HWR explains that the Loom's problem isn't about scaling, but rather its failsafe design. When overloaded, it erases all timelines except the Sacred one. Regardless of Loki's efforts, the outcome remains the same — chaos and destruction.

Loki is presented with a choice: break the Loom and cause a war, or kill Sylvie to protect what can be saved. He time-slips to the TVA and questions Mobius about making hard choices. Mobius shares a story about a Hunter who hesitated, leading to disastrous consequences.

Loki confronts Sylvie, and she realizes the necessity of her death but questions Loki's intention to become a god-controlling free will. In a decisive moment, Loki marches to the Loom, transforms into his godly form, and uses his powers to shatter it.

As the branches of timelines die, Loki gathers them and ascends a set of invisible steps to a giant green gash, combining the branches into the World Tree/Yggdrasill. A card announces "AFTER," revealing the new TVA based on the World Tree.

O.B. reboots Miss Minutes, Mobius investigates HWR variants, and B-15 reports to a War Room. Renslayer wakes up in the Void, displeased, as Mobius stands near his home. Sylvie notes Loki's absence, and the scene shifts to a regal and omnipotent Loki seated on a throne at the centre of the World Tree, suggesting a transformed and powerful status for the character - and potentially his status as someone, akin to Dr Strange, that can traverse now the multi-verse at their own free will. At the cost of his friends, sadly…

Will there be a ‘Loki’ Season 3?

Marvel has not yet announced any plans for 'Loki' beyond the Season Two finale. This is normal for Marvel, as 'Loki' is the only show in Marvel's Disney+ catalogue to receive a second season. However, where Loki is now placed from here on in regarding the overarching multiverse saga leading into the next two Avengers films - it feels like even without a third season, the MCU has set up Loki as an integral part of the multiverse.

