Long Lost Family has returned for season 12 as more family members are reunited after decades apart

Long Lost Family sees two hosts try to reunite their guest with a family member who they were separated from years ago or in some cases have never met.

The series is based on the Dutch show Spoorloos, which translates as ‘Without a Trace’, and has aired in the Netherlands since 1990.

Davina McCall on Long Lost Families

Long Lost Family has won two Baftas for best features programme in 2014 and 2021.

The first episode of the new season featured Jacinta, a woman who had asked for help in finding her brother, but had sadly passed away while the team were searching for him.

Episode two features Joselyn Taylor, who was born deaf and placed into a children’s home when she was two weeks old, and is now searching for her older brother.

Meanwhile, James himself has been searching for a father who he never knew.

A spin-off series Born Without a Trace, which follows people who were abandoned as babies as they track down their birth parents, began airing in 2019 and the latest season aired this May.

Joselyn reunited with her found brother James

Who are the hosts of Long Lost Family?

Davina McCall

McCall is a television presenter who became a household name as the presenter of Big Brother on Channel 4 from 2000-2010 as well as the celebrity version of the show.

She also presented the high stakes quiz show The Million Pound Drop from 2010-2015 and the UK version of weight loss show The Biggest Loser from 2010-2012.

Davina McCall

McCall began hosting Long Lost Family on ITV from the first season in 2011 and has been on every season of the show since.

McCall also examined her own family history when she appeared on a 2009 episode of Who Do You Think You Are?

In the episode she learned that she is the great-granddaughter of onetime Prefect of Police Célestin Hennion, who was involved in the Dreyfus Affair which was a major scandal in France at the turn of the 19th century.

Nicky Campbell

Campbell is a radio and TV presenter who hosted the breakfast show on BBC Radio 5 live from 2003-2021.

His television work included hosting Top of the Pops for several years in the 1980s and ‘90s, and presenting the BBC consumer programme Watchdog in the 2000s.

Nikki Campbell

He has hosted the Sunday morning debate show The Big Questions since 2007 - the series asks questions about religion and ethics with respondents coming from all faith backgrounds.

Campbell has also been a host of Long Lost Family since it first aired in 2011.

Campbell was adopted and four days old and later in life he traced his biological parents, finding that his mother was an Irish Portestant from Dublin, while his father had reportedly been active in the IRA in the 1950s.

When is Long Lost Family on TV?

Episode two of Long Lost Family will air on ITV at 9pm on 20 June with future episodes released at the same time weekly.