Janet Street-Porter, who has been on the panel for ITV’s Loose Women for 13 years, shared the emotional news on the show.

Those of you who regularly watch ITV’s Loose Women will be used to Janet Street-Porter being a part of the panel. However, that’s all about to change as the 77 year old is about to take an extended break from the show.

On Wednesday 2 October, Janet Street-Porter revealed on Loose Women that she would be taking a break from the show to undergo a hip operation. Janet Street-Porter said:“I can't think about anything else. As I'm sitting here I'm shaking and my hands are freezing cold. I keep dreaming about it.

“I'm just going to go into hospital on Friday, have the operation on Friday afternoon, stay in hospital for a few days and then really, really work at rehab and physio so that I can come back as soon as possible.”

Loose Women star Janet Street-Porter reveals she is taking an extended break from the show | Getty Images

Her fellow panellist Coleen Nolan said: “You always put on this tough persona and nothing bothers you. And then at one point today you said, 'I'm really scared,' and I could have cried my eyes out.”

Janet Street-Porter’s career in television began in 1975 at London Weekend Television and she joined ITV’s Loose Women in 2011 and has become known for her straight-talking views.

The broadcaster, 77, came third on Celebrity MasterChef and also finished fourth on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here in 2004. Before branching out into television, Janet Street-Porter was the deputy fashion editor at the Daily Mail and went on to become the fashion editor of the Evening Standard in 1971.