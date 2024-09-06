The presenter was forced to apologise to viewers after a guest on the show made a huge gaffe.

Comedian and musician Tim Minchin appeared on today’s (September 6) programme of Lorraine to promote his new book ‘You Don’t Have To Dream. The Australian actor, who has sold many tickets for his tours, was asked about Oasis tickets and if he had ever used ‘dynamic pricing’ for any of his shows.

The musician explained that he has only ever increased prices for VIP guests and given the money to charity. But then said the “I think it’s absolute b*****s really” realising his mistake he then quickly asked “are you allowed to say that?”

TV host Ranvir awkwardly laughed off the slip up and said “we got there you said” then said “sorry for the swearing” to viewers before the swearing before swiftly moving on to discuss the comedian’s new book.

Fans of the show reacted on social media platform X. One person wrote: “Tim Minchin swearing on Lorraine has made my week. Another wrote: “Tim Minchin saying b*****s on British morning tv!!!With laughing face emoji’s.”

Tim Minchin is also known for being the composer of the hit musical Matilda.

