Season 3 of Love is Blind has already dropped on Netflix - but where are the couples from season 1 now?

Love is Blind, the popular reality dating show that premiered on Netflix in February 2020, is now back on our screens for its third season.

Over the course of 10 days, the single hopefuls will get to know each other in a speed-dating format, sharing their dreams, desires and experiences with each other from ‘pods’.

Whenever they want, the men can propose to the woman they want to marry.

After the proposal, when they see each other for the first time, they head to a couples retreat in Playa del Carmen in Mexico to get to know each other and the other couples on the show.

Since the first four episodes of season 3 premiered on 19 October, we have already seen five couples get engaged. However, previews for upcoming episodes suggest things may not be easy for the new couples.

Where are the couples from Love is Blind season 1 now?

Of the 30 participants in season one of the show, six couples got together but which ones are still together?

Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton

Lauren and Cameron were fan favourites from the start of season one, and as of February 2022, the pair are still together after getting married in November 2018, during the filming of season one.

The pair bonded quickly while talking in the pods, and became one of two couples who got married on the show.

Now they share a YouTube channel called Hanging with the Hamiltons and they wrote a book together called Leap of Faith.

Amber Pike and Matthew Barnett

Amber and Matthew were the second couple to tie the knot at the end of season one, despite some drama throughout the season.

Matthew was flirtatious with several women throughout the pod talking stage, including participant Jessica Batten, who attempted to pursue him after he was engaged.

However, Matthew and Amber married in November 2018, and as of February 2022, the couple is still married.

Fans wondered if they would remain together long term, since they admitted in the reunion special in 2020 that they almost broke up in the early months of their marriage. However, they are apparently now happily together and in the Love is Blind reunion they revealed that they are potentially thinking about starting a family.

Giannina Milady Gibelli and Damian Powers

Damian and Giannina proposed to each other on the show, but during the wedding, Giannina said ‘I do’ while Damian did not and the couple broke up.

After filming the couple rekindled their romance but during the reunion show, Damian brought Too Hot To Handle star Francesca Farago with him, despite still dating Giannina.

The couple are no longer together.

Jessica Batten and Mark Cuevas

Jessica was engaged to Mark Cuevas but it appeared she was still interested in pursuing Matthew.

Jessica and Mark made it to their wedding day, but Jessica left Mark at the altar, later saying she tried to quit the show but felt pressured to see the relationship to the end.

Behind the scenes, Jessica claimed Mark had cheated on her during the filming of the show. After their relationship, Mark dated Lauren Chamblin, another participant on the show, but she ended the relationship after rumours Mark was cheating on her.

Now, both Jessica and Mark have moved on, with Jessica marrying doctor Benjamin McGarth in September.

Mark married Aubrey Rainey in early October. Together the couple share two children together, Ace and Axton.

Kelly Chase and Kenny Barnes

Kelly and Kenny initially seemed to be a strong couple and were engaged, expecting to be married, however, neither party said ‘I do’.

The pair revealed they were treating the engagement period as a time to get to know each other better, but they split up soon after.

In the reunion special, it was revealed Kenny was in a relationship with someone else.

Diamond Jack and Carlton Morton

Diamond and Carlton initially hit it off in the pods, but their relationship imploded during the engagement period. Carlton revealed he was bisexual, explaining he thought she would pre-judge him.

Diamond was upset that Carlton had not been open with him from the start. During the 2020 reunion show, Carlton got down on one knee and offered Diamond her engagement ring back as a symbol of their friendship.