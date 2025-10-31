Another season of Love is Blind is coming - here’s all we know about it.

Now Love is Blind season 9 is over, there’s one question on the lips of fans - ‘when will the next season air?’.

Season 10 was confirmed by Netflix earlier this year, so we know it is definitely happening - and it’ll be coming soon.

Here’s everything we know so far about it, including the all-important air date, cast, filming location and trailer. Keep reading to find out the details.

When will Love Is Blind season 10 air?

We don’t have official release dates yet for season 10. Since Season 2, however, there have been two Love Is Blind series a year, with one airing in February and one airing in October.

As season 8 aired in February, followed by season 9 in October, we can expect the same pattern will follow as previous years. It’s therefore likely that season 10 will air on Valentine’s Day 2026, as season 1, 6 and 8 have all aired on Valentine’s Day. Season 4 did, however, air in March so there is a chance that season 10 may also be released in March.

Is there a trailer for Love Is Blind season 10?

There isn’t a trailer yet for season10 of LIB, but we’ll bring it to you here when we do have it.

Who is in the Love Is Blind season10 cast?

We don’t know yet who will be in the cast for season 10. At the end of season 7 reunion, viewers were introduced to the first three season 8 contestants. But, we didn’t get to meet any of the season 9 participants at the season 8 reunion, or the reason 10 contestants at the end of season 9 reunion respectfully, so we’ll have to be patient for a little while longer. We’ll bring you the information as soon as we have it.

Where and when will Love Is Blind season 10 be filmed?

We don’t know yet where season 10 will be filmed. One thing we do know, however, is that every series the show welcomes single hopefuls from different areas of the US. It’s unlikely that show producers will repeat a location, however, so it’s a safe assumption that the series won’t be recorded in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Seattle, Houston, Charlotte, Washington D.C, Minneapolis, or Denver, which is where the previous eight series have been filmed.

Kinetic Content, the production company behind Love Is Blind, put out casting calls for singles in the New England area, Ohio, and Miami back in July - so it’s likely that’s where the singles will be from for future series.

Filming normally takes place about a year before the season actually airs, so it’s likely that season 10 was filmed earlier this year.