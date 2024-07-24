Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The countdown is on to the release of the first series of Love Is Blind UK, and as anticipation builds the 30 singles who will be taking part have been announced.

After months of waiting, Netflix finally released in specific date the show will launch on the platform in a a teaser trailer that was uploaded to their Youtube account earlier on Thursday July 11.

The clip shows Emma and Matt sharing a packet of crisps on a train when a woman is heard shouting from the toilet to say she is fed up of dating apps. The train conductor, who cannot see her, asks her out and the pair agree to not only go on a date but live happily ever after - sight unseen.

The premise of the show follows a group of single men and women who go on dates with each other in pods where they can speak to each other but not see each other. If they form a strong enough romantic connection, they will become engaged - and only then will they meet and see what each other looks like for the first time.

Weeks later, after fast tracking their relationship, they will stand at the altar together and decide whether or not to commit to each other for a lifetime.

The first four episodes will be released on Wednesday August 7, followed by three more on Wednesday August 14 and then the finale one week later on Wednesday August 21. Now, the 30 singles who will be hoping love truly is blind as they put their faith in the pods have been revealed. Included in the line-up are a singleton who was previously engaged for just 24 hours and England footballer Ivan Toney's best friend.

Here’s the full line-up, as revealed by the MailOnline, and if all of this has got you in the mood for love here’s how you can apply to be on Love Is Blind UK series two.

Tom, 38, from London

Love Is Blind UK series one contestant Tom. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

PR and advertising consultant Tom has been single for six years and he says his thirties have been spent focussing on personal growth and preparing to settle down.

But having built up a successful career, he's laid the foundations to kick-start a meaningful connection and share his life with someone special. He's a self-confessed mummy's boy though, so there could well be three people in a potential relationship.

Steven, 37, from London

Love Is Blind UK series one contestant Steven. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Gym owner Steven came out of a relationship four months ago but he wants to start seriously dating again. His romance ended after his ex chose to move back to the US but he's now fully focussed on finding his next partner.

The Birmingham-born fitness guru describes himself as loyal, thoughtful and ambitious. He says he’s only interested in relationships he sees as leading to marriage.

Priya, 37, from Berkshire

Love Is Blind UK series one contestant Priya. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Priya has been engaged before - but only for 24 hours. She called off her engagement after realising she had made a mistake. Now, the procurement manager, says she is finally ready to step back into the dating world.

Priya's parents had an arranged marriage and she sees them as the prime example of a loving relationship.

Sharlotte, 35, from London

Love Is Blind UK series one contestant Sharlotte. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

As a global communications director at Universal Music, Sharlotte has prioritised her career over finding love.

As a result, she has found men are often intimidated by her success. She has now been single for the past eight years.

Sharlotte was briefly engaged to an ex-boyfriend who she was with from the age of 19, however, but they couple ended up falling out of love.

The music boss has a twin sister who has recently moved in with a boyfriend, spurring onher own desire to find her own Mr Right.

Sabrina, 35, from Belfast

Love Is Blind UK series one contestant Sabrina. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Director Sabrina sees herself as “unlucky in love” and really hopes the dating experiment can introduce her to the man of her dreams.

Many years of being on her own has seen her become extremely independent so she will need to let down her walls in the pods. A regular traveller, Sabrina hopes to find a companion she can see the world with.

Ria, 34, from London

Love Is Blind UK series one contestant Ria. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

After feeling like she has exhausted all of her dating options, Ria hopes she will find the man of her dreams in the Love Is Blind pods.

She is an auntie to five nieces and nephews and is often asked by her family about when she is going to settle down herself. She does hope to one day have a family of her own.

Lisa, 34, from Edinburgh

Love Is Blind UK series one contestant Lisa. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Scottish Lisa admits she falls in love too easy and she can get incredibly broody at times, probably because she's a baby photographer.

She longs for a child of her own and wants to find a partner with substance that she can settle down with.

Charlie, 34, from Hertfordshire

Love Is Blind UK series one contestant Charlie. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Gym manager Charlie has been single for five years as he's been focussing on work, but now he thinks is the time to look after himself. He's hoping to find a deep connection, and someone who is a best friend as well as someone he really fancies.

If he does find love his mum will be happy, as she's been so desperate for him to settle down she took over control of his dating apps over the past year.

Aaron, 33, from Milton Keynes

Love Is Blind UK series one contestant Aaron. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Aaron is restauranteur who counts famous faces among his friends, and says he's looking for long-lasting love. He looks up to his parents, who have been together for 34 years, and aims to find a relationship like theirs.

Aaron has been partying and enjoying his single status since a long-term romance ended, but this lifestyle has quickly become tiresome. England footballer Ivan Toney is one of his closest friends and the pair often post photos on Instagram of them together.

In one post, Aaron is seen posing with Turkish chef Salt Bae and Ivan reacted to the upload by posting four crying with laughter emojis.

Jordan, 33, from Surrey

Love Is Blind UK series one contestant Jordan. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

A dog lover, Jordan has spent the past few years watching his friends settle down – and now he thinks its his turn.

The fashion tech founder admits he finds it difficult to build trust in a relationship and doesn't take chances, which he now accepts is where he is going wrong. If anyone comes close to winning his heart as golden retriever Louie, they'd have done well, however.

Benaiah, 33, from Preston

Love Is Blind UK series one contestant Benaiah. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Structural landscaper Benaiah, also 33, has been single for over a decade. Instead of looking for love, he travelled the world alone after a particularly tough break-up which took him years to recover from. He has jetted off to Canada, Australia, Italy and Malawi, among other places.

Benaiah says he loves adventure and the outdoors but he's now yearning for a deeper connection. He’s hoping that’s waiting for him in the pods.

His most recent Instagram post, a black and white photograph of Benaiah wearing a suit, shows the singleton enjoying a friend's wedding in April - and he could soon be the groom.

Bobby, 33, from Staffordshire

Love Is Blind UK series one contestant Bobby. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Musician Bobby writes and records his own songs. He's been spurred on to find love after the loss of his cousin Danny as he’s realised life is too short to be alone.

He’s a luxury shopping guide who has travelled the world with his job but feels now is the right time to settle down. He’s a self-confessed mummy's boy, however, as he thinks his mum is the most important person in his life.

Freddie, 32, from Bolton

Love Is Blind UK series one contestant Freddie. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Freddie has a particularly unique job – he’s a funeral director. He hates being single and is keen to find someone he can buy flowers for, take out for dinner and travel the world with.

The gym fanatic is incredibly close to his brother who has Down's syndrome. He says the empathy their bond has instilled in him has helped in his chosen career path.

Jake, 32, from Leicestershire

Love Is Blind UK series one contestant Jake. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Civil engineer and aspiring DJ Jake says he acts as an agony uncle to pals going through relationship issues, even though he's struggled to find a lasting romance himself.

His split from his most recent girlfriend and the death of his mum has given hi, the incentive to want to settle down, providing he can find the right girl. He says he's both sensitive and soppy in a relationship and can fall in love very quickly. Any potential partner will have to battle for his affections with his beloved pet dog though as he says “there's nothing we don't do together”.

Natasha, 32, from Cheshire

Love Is Blind UK series one contestant Natasha. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Career coordinator Natasha overhauled her lifestyle after splitting from her longterm partner two-and-a-half years ago, which led to her losing several stone in weight.

The break-up motivated her to lead a healthier existence and stay fit and is now keen to meet her “forever person”.

Her major issue with the opposite sex is her being friend-zoned. She looks to her parents for hope, however, who have been married for 42 years. She hopes to have a connection like theirs one day.

Ollie, 32, from London

Love Is Blind UK series one contestant Ollie. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Software salesman Ollie has been single for six years and has realised his nights out are turning into friends' weddings. So now he wants to find a plus one and to spark a deep connection.

Ollie says he's previously gone for girls who tick the 'Instagram hot' box, even if nothing has ever developed into anything meaningful.

So will falling for someone's heart rather than looks change his fortunes?

Conor, 31, from Dublin

Love Is Blind UK series one contestant Conor. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Down-to-earth Irishman Conor has been single for seven years and has found it difficult to find the right person.

He set up a health food business three years ago in memory of his late mother. He is determined to make her feel proud and wants to start his own family one day.

Ryan, 31, from Edinburgh

Love Is Blind UK series one contestant Ryan. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Musician Ryan admits he struggles to hold down a relationship because of his lifestyle – which involves late nights and travel.

The Korean-born DJ and cellist has been single for two years and has historically favoured dating older women. Ryan just wants someone who values commitment as much as he does.

Sam, 31, from London

Love Is Blind UK series one contestant Sam. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Product design manager Sam has invested so much time in his career it's left him little time to progress his love life. He’s had his heart-broken twice though so it's understandable why he's favoured committing to work rather than a partner in recent years.

He say his mum is now putting the pressure on him to find his forever love.

Joanes, 31, from Luton

Love Is Blind UK series one contestant Joanes. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Church-going Joanes hopes to find his perfect match on Love Is Blind, which is somebody who shares his Christian values.

The resident services manager is a keen dancer and his favourite style is the salsa. He is known to impress the ladies with his moves as well as his linguistic skills

Born in Angola, he moved to the UK as a one-year-old and he says it's important that his future partner loves to travel and experience different cultures. He's also an old school romantic, saying exchanging text messages exchanging is not his thing.

Demi, 30, from London

Love Is Blind UK series one contestant Demi. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Sports enthusiast Demi says she has found dating difficult over the years because men are intimated by her boxing and football skills. The safeguarding and attendance manager thinks she is often friend zoned by men because of this.

Demi, who has mixed Caribbean and Maltese heritage, wants to meet someone special and have children one day. She says she hopes to “bag the fairytale ending”.

Richie, 30, from Gloucestershire

Love Is Blind UK series one contestant Richie. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Anyone looking to date sports-mad Richie will not only have to impress him, but also his sister. He counts his sibling as his best friend and confidant, so any budding relationship will need her approval.

The sports turf maintenance director admits he requires lots of reassurance from a partner, but he describes himself as caring with a lot to give.

Maria, 30, from Southampton

Love Is Blind UK series one contestant Maria. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Make-up artist Maria says she is fiery and not shy about speaking her mind. She aims to find a traditional relationship and wants a man who can protect her.

Her need for security is understandable following the death of her father in 2020. She says losing him has been the biggest personal challenge she's had to face so far.

Catherine, 29, from Jersey

Love Is Blind UK series one contestant Catherine. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Catherine says living on the small island of Jersey has impacted her chances of finding the one. She was adopted as a baby and says that her past has also affected the her relationships.

The dental nurse and dancer has never met a man who understood the complex nature of her childhood and the way it influences her - but she’s hoping she’ll find him in the pods.

Nicole, 29, from Surrey

Love Is Blind UK series one contestant Nicole. Photo by Netflix. | Netlfix

Divorcee Nicole has been married before but her relationship ended shortly after her big day, so she focussed on her career.

She was raised Catholic but still believes there is life after divorce and hopes she can find the man to make it all worthwhile in the pods. Nicole hasn't given up on love and is looking forward to getting to know someone special, in the hope he will be her long-lasting partner.

Jasmine, 29, from London

Love Is Blind UK series one contestant Jasmine. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Mental health nurse Jasmine has been single for six years and is desperate to settle down.

She says she had a 'rollercoaster childhood' which involved moving from Norwich to the Philippines when she was just eight years old. Now firmly settled back in the UK, all she wants to do is walk down the aisle and she believes she would make a good wife.

Olivia, 28, from London

Love Is Blind UK series one contestant Olivia. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Creative project director Olivia says she is single after prioritising her career and being extremely work focussed. She relocated to Los Angeles in pursuit of her dream job but now she's back in the UK and she's finally ready to share her life with the right man.

She has taken the necessary time to get to know herself and now she's longing for true love. A regular traveller, she hopes to find someone to be her partner in crime.

Ella, 27, from Derbyshire

Love Is Blind UK series one contestant Ella. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Social worker Ella says she has attempted to find a long-term partner for several years but has had no success.

She was bullied in school and that has left her with low self-esteem which has, in turn, affected her romantic relationships. Ella, who's half Italian, has dedicated her career to working with young people and enjoys helping those going through the same experiences she had.

In the pods, Ella says she loves to keep active by playing tennis, running, and even bakes and sings in her spare time.

Elle, 27, from London

Love Is Blind UK series one contestant Elle. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

After being raised by her father, who she describes as 'husband goals', Elle is looking for a man to live up to her high expectations.

The graphic designer has been single for the past year but has struggled to find someone who wants the same things out of life.

She hopes being on Love Is Blind will give her the chance to meet the right partner and she certainly looks forward to making it official.

She wants to get married and have a big family, something she never had.

Shirley, 27, from London

Love Is Blind UK series one contestant Shirley. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Shirley admits she often falls for men who are emotionally unavailable. On Love Is Blind she wants to move forward and meet a partner who she can build a life with.

She has hopes of starting a family as soon as possible and is full of positivity the right man in the pods will want the same thing.