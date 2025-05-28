Love Island 2025: ITV dating show set to return for 12th season, release date as Maya Jama confirmed as host
Maya Jama is back to host Love Island for a third time. The beloved TV personality, known for her fashion-forward looks and cheeky wit, confirmed her return earlier this year. In a teaser shared on Instagram, the show wrote: “Attn: Love Island is coming soon. Attendance mandatory. Signed, Maya.”
According to ITV: “The Islanders must do their best to flirt, date, and couple up in a bid to avoid being ‘dumped’ from the Island... From romance and heart-to-hearts to betrayal, bombshells and broken hearts, there’s never a dull moment in the ultimate search for love.”
As always, one couple will emerge as the winners of Love Island Summer 2025, taking home the £50,000 prize (and hopefully, each other).
And to mark a decade of the show, ITV will air a 10-year anniversary special titled A Decade of Love on Sunday 1 June at 9pm. The one-off episode will feature a star-studded lineup of former Islanders reflecting on their time in the villa and the show’s most iconic moments.
Confirmed to appear are, Indiyah Polack & Dami Hope (Season 8), Kai Fagan & Sanam Harrinanan (Season 9) , Dani Dyer (Season 4), and Whitney Adebayo & Catherine Agbaje (Season 10) .
The hit reality dating show will premiere on Monday, 9 June at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX, following a special 10-year anniversary episode airing the night before.
