An islander is set to be dumped from the the Love Island villa in the second elimination in just a handful of days since the series launch.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Love Island producers are not messing about this year, giving the contestant of the show’s 10th anniversary series not much time at all to make a connection before they face the chop.

Sophie Lee was the first islander to be dumped this season, lasting just 48 hours in the villa after partner Harry chose to couple up with single Shakira. However, while the islanders thought they may have had a break from the early drama, two new bombshells entered the villa last night to shake things up even further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The boys are at risk in Love Island tonight as a recoupling takes place at the end of tonight's episode. | ITV

Remell and Shea entered the villa and anyone who can do the math knows that this means there is set to be a recoupling that will leave two boys single, with at least one reportedly set to leave the villa, according to The Sun.

The recoupling is set to take place at the end of tonight’s episode, but viewers won’t find out who has been dumped until Friday’s episode.

Shea and Remell joined the villa last night and immediately dived straight into the drama. fans will watch tonight as the two new boys get to know the girls even more before the girls make their choice at the recoupling.

Ahead of joining the show, Shea revealed that he was a father to a son from a previous relationship. The 25-year-old said before entering the villa: “She needs to be bubbly and we need to have that initial spark. She needs to have a nice personality - like I think I have - so that we match together. Also, I have a little boy, so I’ll be taking him into consideration with who I couple up with, too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Remell is a fitness influencer who boasts over 190,000 TikTok followers. Speaking about what he would be looking for in the Love Island villa, he said he wanted a girl who was “bubbly, confident, ambitious, and fun”.

Love Island continues at 9pm tonight on ITV2