The Love Island All Stars grand final on Monday night is set for a dramatic twist as 10 former contestants return to the villa.

According to the Sun, producers are bringing back the ex-Islanders to stir up drama and deliver home truths after watching events unfold from the outside.

A source told the outlet: “All of the All Stars cast have flown back in – even stars who quit the show. They’re all flying today and film tonight. ITV bosses even flew the girls and the boys out separately and made them stay in completely different places – so when they reunite, it’ll be explosive!”

Among those making a comeback is Ron Hall, who hinted at his return by sharing a video from a luxury airport lounge before boarding his flight. In a separate Instagram clip, Ron called for Elma Pazar to be dumped from the villa, claiming that being voted "Favourite Girl" had given her a sense of entitlement.

Love Island All Stars season two is set to come to an end soon. | ITV

“I've just seen a clip of Elma having a dig at Ekin. Can we all just agree that you lot all voting her as Favourite Girl has given her a complete sense of freedom to just take things to the next level? She thinks she can get away with murder. The way she talks to people like s*** is ridiculous. So, get her out now. I've had enough. Get her out!”

Elma and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu have been at odds since the heart rate challenge, where Ekin-Su kissed Sammy Root, who is coupled up with Elma. The Turkish actress later accused Elma of holding a “weird grudge” against her, claiming she had been making constant snipes.

The tension escalated further on Tuesday night’s episode when Elma told Curtis Pritchard – Ekin-Su’s partner – to “shut the f*** up” during a heated exchange.