Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu says Love Island has a “special place in her heart” as she returned to the villa as a bombshell contestant.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the launch of the second series of the spin-off show, based in South Africa, Culculoglu, 30, arrived as a bombshell contestant among those returning to find love.

She won the eighth series of the show in 2022, alongside Italian former partner Davide Sanclimenti.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to return to Love Island again because it’s where my journey started and has a special place in my heart,” Culculoglu said. “It’s somewhere I’ve laughed, cried and learnt so much. The fact that there’s an opportunity to do it again – why not.

Ekin-Su Culculoglu won the eighth season of Love Island - and has returned to the All-Stars show

“Why can’t a winner go back in and rewrite her story and have a second chance. I think you should follow your gut and my gut is telling me to go back, so I’m listening to it.”

Culculoglu said she has no regrets appearing on the show, but has learnt to stand up for herself and “be vulnerable with men” as she looks for someone who is aware of their flaws.

“I’d like someone supportive, I don’t care about looks and money – I want someone to be my biggest cheerleader,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Culculoglu also said “I really crave” the relationship that former 2017 islanders Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow have. The couple have three children together.

In the Monday episode Curtis Pritchard, who appeared in series five, returned, with series eight islander Luca Bish, Scott Thomas, who was in series two, and Kaz Crossley from series four.

Meanwhile former Blazin’ Squad singer Marcel Somerville was confronted by his former girlfriend Gabby Allen, as she questioned him about what happened between them after he was unfaithful to her during a couple’s holiday.

Gabby Allen | Getty Images

Somerville and Allen were partnered in the 2017 series of the show, where they came fourth, and became a couple outside the villa for about a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professional dancer and qualified personal trainer Allen, 32, said: “I have mixed feelings about you. It’s nice to see you, but I also think you’re a knob. Do you know what I mean?”

Somerville said he had made a mistake and regretted his actions “immediately”, describing it as “out of character” before they made amends.

Marcel Somerville is returning to the Love Island villa for the second time on the second series of Love Island All Stars | ITV

In 2022, Somerville tied the knot with Rebecca Vieira, with whom he has a son, and took part in pregnancy reality series Celebrity Bumps.

The line-up also includes series six islander Nas Majeed, series nine star Olivia Hawkins, series five islander India Reynolds, series 11 contestant Ronnie Vint, and series 10’s Catherine Agbaje.

Love Island: All Stars airs on Monday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.