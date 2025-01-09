Love Island All Stars returns to screens on Monday, January 13 with former stars such as Marcel Somerville, Kaz Crossley and Curtis Prichard already named in the line-up. Maya Jama also returns to host the new series, with twists and turns promised for fans.

Our contestants will be living in a the famous South African Love island villa. The Cape Town abode has been given a huge makeover ahead of their arrival, with some new and surprising twists on the cards.

While our islanders will have all the usual Love Island amenities, including the famous fire-pit, the kitchen and breakfast bar, outdoor beds and the communal bedroom. But there are also some twists on the way, including a brand-new ‘secret garden’ and a hideaway big enough to fit... three?

Love Island All Stars premieres at 9pm on Monday, January 2 on ITV and ITVX.

1 . Candy-striped kitchen and breakfast bar The Love Island team have given the outdoor kitchen and breakfast a sweet makeover, with a new candy-stripe design to keep the All Stars sweet talking | ITV Photo: ITV Share

2 . Famous fire pit What would Love Island be without the famous fire-pit? It's back for the second series of All Stars - expect some juicy and shocking moments to happen around this feature inside the villa | ITV Photo: ITV Share

3 . Outdoor beds The outdoor beds also make a return to the show - contestants often use these when they're in the dog house and have been kicked out of bed by their partner, or if they've already gotten close with another star before a recoupling. Luckily the balmy South African climate will keep them comfortable overnight. | ITV Photo: ITV Share