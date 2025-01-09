Love Island All Stars: First look at new villa as stars such as Marcel Somerville and Curtis Prichard return

Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick

Digital Journalist

1 minute ago

The return of Love Island is imminent, with some of the show’s All Stars almost ready to touch down for their second chance at love.

Love Island All Stars returns to screens on Monday, January 13 with former stars such as Marcel Somerville, Kaz Crossley and Curtis Prichard already named in the line-up. Maya Jama also returns to host the new series, with twists and turns promised for fans.

Our contestants will be living in a the famous South African Love island villa. The Cape Town abode has been given a huge makeover ahead of their arrival, with some new and surprising twists on the cards.

While our islanders will have all the usual Love Island amenities, including the famous fire-pit, the kitchen and breakfast bar, outdoor beds and the communal bedroom. But there are also some twists on the way, including a brand-new ‘secret garden’ and a hideaway big enough to fit... three?

Love Island All Stars premieres at 9pm on Monday, January 2 on ITV and ITVX.

The Love Island team have given the outdoor kitchen and breakfast a sweet makeover, with a new candy-stripe design to keep the All Stars sweet talking

1. Candy-striped kitchen and breakfast bar

The Love Island team have given the outdoor kitchen and breakfast a sweet makeover, with a new candy-stripe design to keep the All Stars sweet talking | ITV Photo: ITV

What would Love Island be without the famous fire-pit? It's back for the second series of All Stars - expect some juicy and shocking moments to happen around this feature inside the villa

2. Famous fire pit

What would Love Island be without the famous fire-pit? It's back for the second series of All Stars - expect some juicy and shocking moments to happen around this feature inside the villa | ITV Photo: ITV

The outdoor beds also make a return to the show - contestants often use these when they're in the dog house and have been kicked out of bed by their partner, or if they've already gotten close with another star before a recoupling. Luckily the balmy South African climate will keep them comfortable overnight.

3. Outdoor beds

The outdoor beds also make a return to the show - contestants often use these when they're in the dog house and have been kicked out of bed by their partner, or if they've already gotten close with another star before a recoupling. Luckily the balmy South African climate will keep them comfortable overnight. | ITV Photo: ITV

There are plenty of outdoor seating areas in this year's Love Island All Stars villa, offering plenty to places to grab someone for a chat.

4. 'Can I grab you for a chat?'

There are plenty of outdoor seating areas in this year's Love Island All Stars villa, offering plenty to places to grab someone for a chat. | ITV Photo: ITV

