ITV has confirmed that Love Island: All Stars will return for a third series next year, and this time, the show is getting even longer.

The reality TV spin-off, which brings back former contestants from past Love Island seasons for another shot at love and a cash prize, will air on ITV2 and ITVX in 2026. The new series will once again be set in South Africa, and will run for six weeks, extended from its previous five-week format.

This comes as Love Island 2025 is set to crown its winning couple tonight (Monday, August 4), after eight weeks of drama, love triangles, and high-profile eliminations. Finalists vying for the £50,000 prize include:

Angel Swift & Ty Isherwood

Cacherel “Cach” Mercer & Antonia “Toni” Laites

Harry Cooksley & Shakira Khan

Jamie Rhodes & Yasmin “Yaz” Pettet

The live finale, hosted by Maya Jama, will air on ITV2 from 9pm to 10.35pm, with viewers voting via the Love Island app to decide the winning couple. All dumped islanders are expected to return to the villa for one last party, though ITV has not confirmed whether a reunion special will follow.

As for All Stars, ITV praised the format's success. Mike Spencer-Hayter, creative director at Lifted Entertainment, said: “Love Island: All Stars has quickly established itself as a stand-alone hit, keeping fans of the show gripped by iconic Islanders from the past 10 years returning for another chance to find love. We are very excited about series three and you can expect the twists and turns to continue in All Stars, after an incredible smash hit summer series.”

Amanda Stavri, commissioning editor for reality at ITV, added: “With over two billion streams, the Love Island brand continues to thrive, with our All Stars series fast becoming a staple in our reality schedule. We can’t wait to kick start our third series and set about bringing back some of the viewers’ favourite Islanders for another unmissable series.”

Earlier this year, Casey O’Gorman and Gabby Allen won the second series of Love Island: All Stars, taking home the grand prize. O’Gorman originally appeared in Season 9, while Allen rose to fame in Season 3, where she was coupled with former Blazin’ Squad member Marcel Somerville.

ITV has yet to confirm whether Maya Jama will return to host the third All Stars series.