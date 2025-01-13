Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As Love Island All Stars kicks off tonight, fans everywhere are gearing up for what promises to be the messiest season yet.

Bringing together some of the most unforgettable Islanders from past seasons, this series is a second chance for love - or more drama. But as we wait to watch the first bombshells enter the villa, here’s a list of confirmed islanders and who might be coupling up.

Confirmed islanders

Gabby Allen (Season 3)

Gabby was the fitness queen of her season, known for her bubbly personality. Gabby coupled up with Marcel in her series. The couple broke up soon after their season ended after Marcel was confirmed to have cheated on her. She says she’s returning to the villa as she’s older now and ready to find the one.

Curtis Pritchard (Season 5)

The ballroom dancer is back. Curtis’s obsession with making everyone a “morning coffee” made him a memorable meme. His relationships weren’t as long lasting though despite Amy Hart confessing her love for him during their season. Curtis says he is ready to settle down and experience the highs and lows of the emotional love island villa.

Love Island All Stars is back. | ITV

Scott Thomas (Season 2)

One of the originals, Scott was known for his cheeky sense of humour and charm. Scott and Kady’s relationship was a fiery and argumentative one which split viewers but eventually ended up fizzling out. Scott has since been on a sobriety journey and says he wants to prove how much he has matured.

Ronnie Vint (Season 10)

A recent favorite, Ronnie is stepping back into the spotlight.Despite being in triangles the entirety of his season, Ronnie left the villa and had a short- lived relationship with co-star Harriet Blackmore. Ronnie says he’s grown up and ready to find someone for real this time - but only time will tell whether a few months has really made that much difference to the maturity of this footballer.

Marcel Somerville (Season 3)

The Blazin’ Squad member is back to find love after his shock split from his wife, Rebecca Vieria who admitted to cheating on him. The 39 year-old is hoping the villa will help him through this crossroads in his life.

Marcel Somerville is returning to the Love Island villa for the second time on the second series of Love Island All Stars. Photo by ITV. | ITV

India Reynolds (Season 5)

India’s beauty and elegance made her unforgettable during her season. India came second in 2019 with fellow islander Ovie Soko, though they broke up shortly after. Some eager fans had hoped Ovie Soko would return to the villa but he has assured them that he is too old to make an appearance on the show.

Elma Pazar (Season 5)

Elma didn’t get much time in the spotlight during her first stint, but this could be her chance to shine. After Love Island Elma became a star on The Only Way is Essex, which televised her unlucky relationship with Diags. She says that her type on paper is a dad bod so fingers will have to be crossed for one to enter the villa soon.

Naas Majeed (Season 9)

Naas’s suave personality and charm made waves in his season. He chose to couple up with Eva Zapico during his season, which led to a four year relationship that only ended in March 2024. Naas said that there was no bad blood between them though Eva has deleted her Instagram as the first episode looms.

Green flag? "A good family person who is well grounded and ambitious." | Getty Images

Olivia Hawkins (Season 9)

Olivia brought a fiery energy to her season, and she’s been no stranger to controversy outside of the villa. Known for her no-nonsense attitude, she’s bound to keep everyone on their toes. Olivia has said she would be excited to see someone from her season on the show so no doubt Naas entering the villa will be a welcome surprise.

Kaz Crossley (Season 4)

Kaz is the epitome of villa positivity, with her infectious laugh and radiant personality. She was originally brought into the villa after recoupling with Josh Denzel in Casa Amor - causing a stir with his original partner. The couple broke up after six months and she later appeared on Celebrity Ex on the Beach 2.

Luca Bish (Season 8)

Luca is one of the most complained about islanders - wracking up over 3000 Ofcom complaints during his season for his misogynistic tendencies and controlling actions. His romance with Gemma Owen ended briefly after the show and Luca has said that he would ‘walk out’ if Gemma reentered the villa.

Catherine Agbaje (Season 10)

Catherine appeared on Season 10 of Love Island and viewers loved her coupling with Scott van-der-Sluis. The duo originally coupled up during their time on Love Island in 2023, but everything changed during the infamous Casa Amor week. Catherine returned to the main villa with Elom Alijah Wilson by her side, leaving Scotty devastated and heartbroken. However, when asked whether she could see a rekindling, Catherine said ‘never say never’. With Scott already appearing on three different versions of Love Island, perhaps he could make it a fourth.

ITV

Predictions for coupling up

Luca and Olivia

Luca and Olivia could be a match made in fiery heaven. Both have strong personalities, and Olivia’s no-nonsense attitude would likely keep Luca’s cheeky streak in check. Luca previously admitted he likes a girl who can challenge him, and Olivia has proven she’s not afraid to call people out. While their passion could create sparks, it could also lead to blow-ups. Either way, this pairing would definitely dominate villa drama.

Elma and Ronnie

Elma and Ronnie seem like they’d click naturally. Ronnie’s confidence and flirtatious energy would mesh well with Elma’s bubbly personality. Elma didn’t get much time to explore connections in her original stint, but she’s said before that she values humor and banter—qualities Ronnie has. Though born in London, Ronnie also has that Essex appeal that Elma has previously gone for.

Marcel and Kas

Though Marcel and Gabby coupled up in their first season it’s unlikely they’ll be reuniting any time soon after Marcel’s infidelity. A Jake and Liberty-esque situation is likely with the couple agreeing to be amicable and support one another, rather than get back together. Marcel knows how to build a strong and meaningful bond, and India, who’s drawn to emotionally mature men, might find that Marcel is exactly what she’s looking for. They’d be the type of couple that flies under the radar but builds something genuine and lasting.

Contestants will also take part in the latest challenge, ‘Situationships’, where a Mr-and-Mrs-style activity will uncover many home truths | ITV

Gabby and Curtis

Gabby and Curtis seem like a match based on their shared energy and lifestyles. Both are outgoing, with Curtis as a professional dancer and Gabby as a personal trainer. Gabby has said she needs someone who matches her enthusiasm for fitness and adventure, which Curtis could match up to well.

Nas and Kaz

Nas and Kaz could be the villa’s golden couple and not just because their names go together perfectly! Both are incredibly warm, positive and full of life, which would make them a joy to watch. Nas has always been the reliable, caring guy who can bring out the best in people, and Kaz’s vibrant personality would pair perfectly with that. Kaz has said she values emotional maturity and humour in a partner, both of which Nas has in abundance.

Scott and Catherine

Scott and Catherine could be a surprisingly good match. Both have experienced heartbreak in the villa—Scott with Kady and Catherine with Scotty—and this shared understanding of emotional ups and downs might help them bond in a unique way. Scott’s cheeky nature could be the perfect antidote to Catherine’s more direct, confident energy.

Who could be coming in next as Bombshells?

Ekin Su

Ekin-Su has been somewhat out of the limelight since her whirlwind romance with Davide, which saw them not only win the show but also land a spin-off series. After their dramatic breakup, Ekin-Su has been focused on building her career, from brand collaborations to TV appearances like Dancing on Ice. However, it could be time for her to make her long-awaited return to the villa. As one of Love Island's most unforgettable contestants, her comeback would certainly shake things up. It was previously reported that Ekin-Su told ITV she’d only consider returning if Davide didn’t, which would make for an interesting dynamic if she came back solo. Fans would undoubtedly love to see her once again light up the villa, but it’s clear she’d want to make an impact this time around- perhaps by stirring the pot or even causing a few romantic triangles.

Ekin-Su Culculoglu won the eighth season of Love Island and quickly followed that up by appearing on Dancing On Ice

Scott

Scotty’s brief, but emotional, connection with Catherine in 2023 left many fans wondering what might have been. Their relationship was cut short when Catherine coupled up with Elom during Casa Amor, leaving Scotty heartbroken. Yet, Scotty’s no stranger to the Love Island villa, having appeared in three previous seasons. His return could reignite unfinished business, especially with Catherine still in the villa.

Grace Jackson

Grace Jackson made a significant impact during her brief appearance on Love Island, quickly earning a reputation as a ‘girlboss’ with her strong presence and self-assured attitude. When her friends/fellow islanders Jess and Matilda were asked on a podcast about whether she should return, their facial expressions seemed to confirm it’s something she had considered. Grace has a way of capturing attention- she’s confident, knows exactly what she wants, and has the ability to disrupt the villa's dynamics. If Grace does return, she’d undoubtedly shake things up.

Tyrique

Tyrique and Ella were one of the most popular couples during their season, and his natural charisma and charm made him a fan favourite. After his first relationship on the show, Tyrique may be coming back with a new mindset- perhaps this time looking for something more serious and stable. If he returns, there’s a chance he’ll be ready to settle down. Fans of both Tyrrique and Grace have suggested that the pair could make an ideal match with both ex islanders exuding quiet confidence.

Paige

Paige was originally coupled up with Jaques on her season of Love Island but after he returned with someone else in Casa Amor the relationship quickly ended. Paige then left with Adam Collard which also didn't work out. However, Jaques had been seen commenting on Paige’s tik tok last year- before it was confirmed she had a new boyfriend- leading some to speculate that they have unfinished business. There has no been no confirmation whether Paige is still with this boyfriend though. If either Paige or Jaques were to return to the villa, it would open up some juicy possibilities.

A love triangle could form, especially with Luca- who has history with Jaques' ex-girlfriend, Gemma Owen. With all that baggage, there would definitely be plenty of drama to keep the viewers hooked.