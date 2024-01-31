Love Island All Stars: Who are the new bombshells Casey O'Gorman and Joanna Chimonides?
Casey O'Gorman and Joanna Chimonides are the two new bombshells looking for love in the All Stars villa
Love Island fans were teased with the arrival of two new bombshells at the end of Tuesday night’s episode (January 30). Casey O'Gorman and Joanna Chimonides have been confirmed as the two new faces returning to the villa in the search for love.
The public voted for Liberty Poole and Mitch Taylor as the least loved-up couple; the pair were the latest couple to be dumped from the villa leaving space for some new arrivals. Liberty and Mitch coupled up on day one and although it seemed they had an initial spark it quickly faded and resulted in explosive rows leaving them to the decision to just be friends.
Joanna Chimonides was originally in season five of the series when she entered Casa Amor on day 26. The 27-year-old from London was chosen by Michael Griffiths to be a couple on day 31. The romance didn’t last long when Joanna was dumped from the villa on day 42. Since leaving the show in 2019 Janna has become besties with Love Island season two star Kady McDermott. The pair are both brand ambassadors for JD Sports and host the ‘Don’t Judge’ podcast together.
Casey O'Gorman from season nine arrived on day 17 and soon coupled up with Lana Jenkins on day 21. After new girl Claudia Fogarty took Casey on a fate his head was soon turned and they coupled up together a few days later. But following Rosie Seabrook entering the house Casey’s head was turned again and they decided to couple up together. Sadly all the switching and swapping meant that Casey was eventually dumped from the villa on day 51.
Casey may not have met the love of his life the first time round but did end up finding his bestie for life in the shape of Tom Clare - who is already in the villa. Casey and Tom live together in a flat in London and often share an insight into bromance on social media - the White Nutella prank is definitely worth a watch. Tom Clare is currently coupled up with Molly Smith but could Casey choose to ditch their friendship in favour of a girl?
