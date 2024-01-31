Who are the new bombshells Casey O'Gorman and Joanna Chimonides? (ITV)

Love Island fans were teased with the arrival of two new bombshells at the end of Tuesday night’s episode (January 30). Casey O'Gorman and Joanna Chimonides have been confirmed as the two new faces returning to the villa in the search for love.

The public voted for Liberty Poole and Mitch Taylor as the least loved-up couple; the pair were the latest couple to be dumped from the villa leaving space for some new arrivals. Liberty and Mitch coupled up on day one and although it seemed they had an initial spark it quickly faded and resulted in explosive rows leaving them to the decision to just be friends.

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Joanna Chimonides was originally in season five of the series when she entered Casa Amor on day 26. The 27-year-old from London was chosen by Michael Griffiths to be a couple on day 31. The romance didn’t last long when Joanna was dumped from the villa on day 42. Since leaving the show in 2019 Janna has become besties with Love Island season two star Kady McDermott. The pair are both brand ambassadors for JD Sports and host the ‘Don’t Judge’ podcast together.

Casey O'Gorman from season nine arrived on day 17 and soon coupled up with Lana Jenkins on day 21. After new girl Claudia Fogarty took Casey on a fate his head was soon turned and they coupled up together a few days later. But following Rosie Seabrook entering the house Casey’s head was turned again and they decided to couple up together. Sadly all the switching and swapping meant that Casey was eventually dumped from the villa on day 51.