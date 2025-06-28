Shakira, a 22-year-old marketer from Burnley, is winning hearts with viewers even though she hasn’t found love on the island. | ITV

Two ‘cheaters’ have been unceremoniously dumped by the British public and it seems we have a soft spot in our hearts for genuine folk as clear favourites emerge to win Love Island.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No-nonsense Shakira has surged to the top and become favourite to win the show, despite a rocky start to the show. She seems to have impressed viewers with her straight-forward talk and biting honesty about some of the other contestants. She hasn’t been quite so lucky in love yet despite dalliances with Harry.

Considered one of the outsiders a few days ago, the 22-year-old from Burnley has proved a hit with BetMGM’s punters and is now 7/2 having been 5/1 at the start of the week. She had even been at risk when she was left single in the launch night episode of Love Island series 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other extreme, Megan Forte Clarke had long been the favourite but she drifted to 4/1 and then was shockingly dumped from the villa last night after plummeting popularity because of her treatment of Tommy Bradley.

Her former beau Tommy remains the clear favourite to win when it comes to the boys, at 6/4.

Brand Director at BetMGM, Dan Towse, said: “The betting suggested Shakira wasn’t a big contender for this year’s Love Island a few days ago, but everything has changed over the last 24 hours. We have seen a strong surge of money for the islander from Burnley in the top female market and she’s now the favourite at 7/2.”

Top Female:

Shakira has surprisingly moved from outsider to favourite | ITV

Shakira Khan 7/2

Emily Moran 4/1

Megan Moore 9/2

Alima Gagio 8/1

Yasmin Pettet 8/1

Toni Laites 9/1

Helena Ford 10/1

The only couple who appeared to be solid were destroyed by Love Island’s sleepover and bombshells mid-week. Just as Megan lost support after a kiss with Conor, Remell saw the public turn their back on him after sharing a bed - and more - with a bombshell. Megan and Remell were both dumped from the villa last night.

Top Male:

Landscape gardener Tommy Bradley is favourite to be top male, with odds of 7/5. | ITV

Tommy Bradley 6/4

Harry Cooksley 7/2

Conor Phillips 9/2

Dejon Noel Williams 13/2

Giorgio Russo 8/1

Harrison Solomon 10/1

Ben Horlbrough 25/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, as all Villa fans, the odds can change in the blink of a fake eyelash, and more drama couple completely turn the tables.

Maya Jama and co will be back with a brand new episode from the villa tomorrow (Sunday June 29). The show will then be airing all new episodes each night to Friday - all on ITV2.