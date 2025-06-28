Love Island dumping: Clear favourites emerge to win after two 'cheaters' kicked out of villa by betrayed fans
No-nonsense Shakira has surged to the top and become favourite to win the show, despite a rocky start to the show. She seems to have impressed viewers with her straight-forward talk and biting honesty about some of the other contestants. She hasn’t been quite so lucky in love yet despite dalliances with Harry.
Considered one of the outsiders a few days ago, the 22-year-old from Burnley has proved a hit with BetMGM’s punters and is now 7/2 having been 5/1 at the start of the week. She had even been at risk when she was left single in the launch night episode of Love Island series 12.
At the other extreme, Megan Forte Clarke had long been the favourite but she drifted to 4/1 and then was shockingly dumped from the villa last night after plummeting popularity because of her treatment of Tommy Bradley.
Her former beau Tommy remains the clear favourite to win when it comes to the boys, at 6/4.
Brand Director at BetMGM, Dan Towse, said: “The betting suggested Shakira wasn’t a big contender for this year’s Love Island a few days ago, but everything has changed over the last 24 hours. We have seen a strong surge of money for the islander from Burnley in the top female market and she’s now the favourite at 7/2.”
Top Female:
Shakira Khan 7/2
Emily Moran 4/1
Megan Moore 9/2
Alima Gagio 8/1
Yasmin Pettet 8/1
Toni Laites 9/1
Helena Ford 10/1
The only couple who appeared to be solid were destroyed by Love Island’s sleepover and bombshells mid-week. Just as Megan lost support after a kiss with Conor, Remell saw the public turn their back on him after sharing a bed - and more - with a bombshell. Megan and Remell were both dumped from the villa last night.
Top Male:
Tommy Bradley 6/4
Harry Cooksley 7/2
Conor Phillips 9/2
Dejon Noel Williams 13/2
Giorgio Russo 8/1
Harrison Solomon 10/1
Ben Horlbrough 25/1
But, as all Villa fans, the odds can change in the blink of a fake eyelash, and more drama couple completely turn the tables.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.