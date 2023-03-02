Jessie Wynter and Will Young are the current favourites to win the cash prize of £50,000

The date for the Winter Love Island final has been confirmed by host Maya Jama.

The reality dating series which returned to ITV in Janaury brought us a brand new batch of singletons hoping to find love in the villa. The first Winter edition since 2020 saw contestants travel to a luxury location in South Africa, with presenter and DJ Maya Jama hosting the dating series for the first time, after Laura Whitmore stepped down in August.

So when is the Winter Love Island 2023 finale ? Here’s everything you need to know about how long Love Island 2023 will last.

When did Love Island 2023 start?

The first episode of Love Island aired on ITV2 on Monday 16 January at 9 pm. The new season saw plenty of changes, with DJ and presenter Maya Jama taking over as host, replacing Laura Whitmore who announced she was stepping down in August.

How long does Love Island last?

Love Island seasons generally last for eight weeks, with the winter edition keeping to this format, fans can enjoy the drama until March 2023.

When is the Love Island final?

The Winter Love Island final will air on Monday 13 March, with fans having less than two weeks left to enjoy the reality dating series. The date for the finale was been announced by host Jama. The 20 second video was shared on social media ahead of Wednesday’s (1 March) episode. Wearing an orange dress, Jama revealed: “‘Guys, I have some very, very exciting news. The Love Island final is going to be on… drumroll please… Monday 13th March on ITV2 and ITVX.” Jama described the final episide as “major”, adding: “It is going to be major, you don’t want to miss it. I will see you then.”

Where is the Love Island 2023 villa?

The first Winter Love Island since 2020 is set in a luxury villa in South Africa. The Ludus Magnus estate in Franschhoek is based near Cape Town and set in the Franschhoek wine valley which is known as South Africa’s “millionaire’s row”. On its website, the opulent resort describes itself as a “spectacular estate like no other”. Whilst, The Sun have reported that ITV have allegedly paid £1.2 million to rent the luxury property.

The luxury resort is set in the Franschhoek wine valley (Photo: ITV)

Who are the contestants?

ITV initially sent 10 singletons into the Love Island villa, with some familiar faces making the lineup, including Farmer Will, who has over 1 million followers on TikTok. Whilst there have since been new editions, here is the original lineup for Love Island 2023:

Left to right: Ron Hall, Anna-May Robey. Kai Fagan, Tanya Manhenga, Tanyel Revan, Shaq Muhammad, Lana Jenkins, Haris Namani, Will Young and Olivia Hawkins (Photo: ITV)

Olivia Hawkins: 27, a ring girl and actress from Brighton

Tanya Manhenga: 22, a biomedical science student and influencer from Liverpool

Tanyel Revan: 26, a hair stylist from North London

Lana Jenkins: 25, a makeup artist from Luton

Anna-May Robey: 20, a payroll administrator from Swansea

Kai Fagan: 24, a science and PE teacher from Manchester

Ron Hall: 25, a financial advisor from Essex

Shaq Muhammad: 24, an airport security officer from London

Will Young: 23, a farmer from Buckinghamshire

Haris Namani: 21, a TV salesman from Doncaster

Who could win Winter Love Island 2023?

The couple tipped to win Winter Love Island 2023 are Jessie Wynter and Will Young.