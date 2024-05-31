'Love Island’ star Nicole Samuel says she won't have sex in the villa - and issues warning to fellow islanders
It’s recently been announced that ‘Love Island’ bosses are making a big change to the show for the upcoming series which could 'see the most sex ever' - but one contestant has already said she’s not going to get intimate on screen.
Nicole Samuel, aged 24, who describes herself as “cheeky, wild and really chatty” says she is determined not to have a physical relationship with anyone while in the iconic Majorcan villa as she wants “respect” from the men.
The accounts manager from Aberdare in Wales is one of the 12 contestants who have signed up for the upcoming 11th series of the hugely popular ITV 2 dating show, which starts on Monday (June 3). She has said her that her type on paper is men who are “tall, dark and handsome” - and she’s got a soft spot for rugby players. In the days running up to the launch of the 11th series of the dating show, she told the ‘Daily Star’ and other press that she has no intention of having sex while on the show - even if she’s there for the whole eight weeks. Explaining her decision, she said: “Just because I might not meet anybody on there and then I've still got to come out and find somebody. So, I don’t want to be jeopardising my future relationships and stuff like that. It's just personal like other people can get up to it, but I think personally I won’t be engaging in any sexual activities on the show.
She did, however, admit that it may be difficult to her to not progress a relationship with her potential Mr Right if she were to find a connection straight away. She continued: “It all depends on if I end up with somebody. Maybe if I end up with somebody and I found them from the beginning and then I’m wanting to be with them, then it might be a bit hard. But I suppose it all depends on the situation you’re in.”
She also made clear that she wasn’t following advice given to her by her parents when making her choice, as she said: “I think for myself, I don’t think I would have any sexual experiences on the show.”
But, while she won’t be getting too close to anyone, she admitted she'll step on the toes of the other girls if it’s what she has to do to get what she wants. She warned her fellow Islanders that she will only follow the girl code if she bonds with them, stating: "I'll only be a girl's girl to someone who's a girl's girl to me, so it depends on the scenario and who they are and if we gelled well. Otherwise. . . "
She went on to discuss her biggest icks when it comes to dates. She confessed: "It’s really weird, but what gives me the ick is odd socks. So like if somebody wears odd socks, I’m like, no. I just, I don’t know why I’m like this. Even if it’s like the socks that are all white and then they’ve got like one colour on the top, but they don’t match. It’s just like, wear the right socks.”
Samuel has been single for two years, and she said she’s now ready to settle down and is hoping her luck in love will change - but she’s also prepared to change her approach in the hope of meeting her ideal match. She said: “Obviously, it hasn’t worked with the boys that I’ve gone for [in the past].
“So I’m just gonna be open to different options and see what the different people that are in there are like and who I gel with more?” Describing her dream man, she said he’s a “cheeky chappy . . . but not too much.”
