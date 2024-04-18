Who will win Love Island All stars? (ITV Picture Desk)

A popular ‘Love Island’ contestant is due to appear on ‘Celebs Go Dating’ to look for long-term love after splitting from his ‘Love Island: All Stars’ girlfriend.

It’s a “no brainer” that former ITV2 dating show contestant Callum Jones should appear on E4 show, according to bosses. In an exclusive report, ‘The Sun’ said that the 27-year-old has already had "early talks" with the broadcaster.

Jones first came to public attention in 2020 when he was a contestant on the first winter series of ‘Love Island’. He coupled up with Molly Smith, aged 29, and the pair had a three year relationship after leaving the villa together. They then both returned to the villa for ‘Love Island: All Stars’ earlier this year, and viewers were impressed by their respectful nature towards each other.

Jones went on to form a connection with Jess Gale, 24, but, again, the relationship between the pair wasn’t meant to be and the couple split a month later. But, Jones hasn’t given up on his search for love.

A source told ‘The Sun’: "Callum was a huge hit on ‘All Stars’ so it was a no-brainer for bosses to approach him as soon as he split from Jess. He's a huge fan favourite and everyone wants him to find love. Bosses are keen to get him on the show - it's early days with talks but they're hopeful."