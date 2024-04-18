'Love Island' star set to look for romance on 'Celebs Go Dating' after break-up with 'All Stars' girlfriend
A popular ‘Love Island’ contestant is due to appear on ‘Celebs Go Dating’ to look for long-term love after splitting from his ‘Love Island: All Stars’ girlfriend.
It’s a “no brainer” that former ITV2 dating show contestant Callum Jones should appear on E4 show, according to bosses. In an exclusive report, ‘The Sun’ said that the 27-year-old has already had "early talks" with the broadcaster.
Jones first came to public attention in 2020 when he was a contestant on the first winter series of ‘Love Island’. He coupled up with Molly Smith, aged 29, and the pair had a three year relationship after leaving the villa together. They then both returned to the villa for ‘Love Island: All Stars’ earlier this year, and viewers were impressed by their respectful nature towards each other.
Jones went on to form a connection with Jess Gale, 24, but, again, the relationship between the pair wasn’t meant to be and the couple split a month later. But, Jones hasn’t given up on his search for love.
A source told ‘The Sun’: "Callum was a huge hit on ‘All Stars’ so it was a no-brainer for bosses to approach him as soon as he split from Jess. He's a huge fan favourite and everyone wants him to find love. Bosses are keen to get him on the show - it's early days with talks but they're hopeful."
No official comment has been released yet by ‘Celebs Go Dating’ producers. Jones, who is from Manchester, has also not spoken out about the claims publicly. He is active on his TikTok account, @_callum_jones, but he seems to be keeping tight lipped about the rumour so far.
