The Zoom-famous Weaver is just one of 11 hoping to be crowned Channel 4’s ‘Alternative Prime Minister’

Britain has had a challenging few years, and though our Prime Ministers have faced some challenging problems, many people have wondered if they could do a better job of leading the country.

Now, members of the public will be able to see if they have what it takes to be a leader in new Channel 4 TV show, Make Me Prime Minister, which begins tonight (26 September).

Make Me Prime Minister follows 12 ordinary yet opinionated Britons with views from across the political spectrum in a competition to see what it takes to be a politician.

But who exactly are those contestants, and what can we expect from a programme that looks to add a dash of politics to The Apprentice’s format?

Here is everything you need to know about it.

What happens on Make Me Prime Minister?

The 12 candidates will confront the pressures, challenges and accountability that come with being in power during the competition.

From addressing international crises to avoiding domestic gaffes, their every step will be scrutinised by political figures Alastair Campbell and Baroness Sayeeda Warsi, and the media..

Campbell, Tony Blair’s former press secretary, and Baroness Warsi, former Conservative Party co-chairwoman and member of the House of Lords, will set the contenders a number of prime ministerial-style challenges to test their leadership, endurance and honesty.

(Image: Channel 4)

The tasks include attempting to avoid an international crisis by carefully negotiating with an enemy of the country, explaining a new education policy to a group of five-year-olds, and getting questioned by one of the country’s top journalists with just minutes to prepare.

The candidates will need to persuade and convince past politicians, seasoned journalists and the British people that they have the charm, vision and political savvy to lead in order to stay on the campaign trail and make it through the weekly vote.

The candidates will be whittled down throughout the course of the series until one is named Channel 4’s Alternative Prime Minister.

Former Prime Ministers David Cameron and Sir Tony Blair will also feature in the six-part series, and have both provided their "candid and personal advice" to the contestants in the programme.

Who are the candidates?

Viral sensation Jackie Weaver has been announced as one of the 12 candidates taking part in the Channel 4 show.

Speaking about the upcoming series, Weaver said if she was victorious she would “make decisions that people don’t like”, and believes that “national politics should not involve the rough and tumble that it currently does”.

She would also like to “focus funding away from central government and towards local government so that changes you care about can be made”.

The rest of the 11 contestants range from their early 20s to their early 70s, and live all around the country. Most of them, however, are right-wing - like 20-year-old Alice, a staunch Conservative who still reminisces about meeting Thatcher at the age of 6.

The rest of the contestants include Adam, 61 from Suffolk, who thinks he’d make a great leader as he has a lot of good ideas which aren’t ‘necessarily going to be popular but they’ll almost certainly be right.’

Then there’s 55-year-old Caroline from Buckinghamshire, who says the current government exists only “to pander to the vested interests, to line their own pockets, and feather their own nests, and are probably at the behest of multinational corporations and lobbyists.”

24-year-old Conall from Belfast is a self-described “Ralph Lauren connoisseur” and frequent TikTokker, and believes the current UK government is a “shambles”.

London’s Danny, the 37-year-old son of legendary music producer and DJ Goldie, made a name for himself on Instagram with a series of candid and often personal videos, and describes himself as “a legend, joker and sensible,” using his platform to bring the outsider’s viewpoint to politics.

Darius fled Afghanistan with his family at the age of just six months, and the now 23-year-old - having graduated from Kings College with a degree in Politics and Philosophy - has supported the Conservatives since he was 18 and believes the Conservative Party embodies people with strong business acumen, innovation and creativity.

Holly is the ex-captain and former first team coach for Leicester City WFC, and with a sports background, the 29-year-old is passionate about health and would like to tackle child obesity in the UK, putting measures in place to support both children and parents.

Former Miss Universe Great Britain 2020 finalist, 25-year-old Kelly from Edinburgh, is passionate about disability rights, inclusion and equality having been late diagnosed with autism and ADHD last year.

36-year-old Mancuinan healthcare professional Natalie, who has Type 1 diabetes, recently launched a clothing range in 2017 for people who wear insulin pumps or take daily injections.

Diversity consultant and trans man Rico - 30-years-old from London - is extremely passionate about campaigning for Black and LGBTQ+ rights and has previously spoken in both Parliament and at the Mayor of London’s office.

Growing up in a Brighton family that loved to debate politics, 22- year-old Verity is infuriated by the lack of female voices in politics and feels there ‘still isn’t a platform for women to be heard.’

When can I watch it?

Make Me Prime Minister begins on Channel 4 on Tuesday 26 September at 9pm.