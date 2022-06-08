These are the new characters you will definitely be seeing in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and who they are.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been built up over the course of 27 projects, beginning over a decade ago. Since the release of Iron Man they have dominated the big screen across the globe.

Kevin Feige has been manning the ship of the universe, bringing joy to casual fans and die-hard comic book lovers alike. He has taken great care in the storytelling, characterisation and crafting an overall endgame (excuse the pun) that makes sense when our favourite super heroes cross paths.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Feige at the helm, there are no signs of the MCU slowing down anytime soon, with the release of multiple Disney+ shows in the pipeline and Spider-Man: No Way Home breaking box office records, and further expanding the universe.

Let’s take a look at some characters you may have never heard of, but you will soon, as they are tipped to play huge roles in a number of upcoming MCU projects.

Ms Marvel

Some of you may recognise Kamala Khan from The Avengers game. Just like many of the young characters we’re seeing in the upcoming projects, like Hawkeye’s Kate Bishop, Khan is a teenager who idolises the Avengers and goes on to fight with them.

We can expect to see many more young characters coming into the MCU as Marvel is rumoured to be gearing up for a Young Avengers cross over.

Not to mention she is a history-making superhero, being the first Muslim character to leader her own comic title. Her abilities include shape shifting into anyone.

Her inclusion in the Captain Marvel sequel encouraged the name change to The Marvels, which is set to release in early 2023. Iman Vellani has been cast to play the character.

Director of Content Development at Marvel & Ms. Marvel co-creator Sana Amanat speaks at the AOL 2016 MAKERS conference at Terranea Resort on February 2, 2016 in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

America Chavez

America Chavez comes directly from a mysterious dimension in the multiverse called “Utopian Parallel”.

Not only is she one of the most powerful beings in the multiverse, she is the first Latino character in the MCU.

One of her most interesting powers is she can traverse the multiverse at will. As well as being able to tap into ambient energy to boost her own physical powers.

You can spot her briefly in the Dr Strange: Multiverse of madness trailer played by Xochitl Gomez donning the character’s classic jack, and LGBTIA+ pin.

She-Hulk

She-Hulk is expected to release as a Disney+ series this year. Jennifer Walters is Bruce Banner’s successful attorney cousin, who in the comics gets hulk abilities after Bruce has to save her life with a blood transfusion.

Much like her cousin, Walters’ powers depend on her emotional state; however she is able to get a handle on this and is able to transform into her green alter-ego at will.

Tatiana Maslany has been cast to play the character.

Blade

You may be familiar with this hero from the franchise beginning in 2008. However, like Spider-Man before him, the vampire hunter is getting an MCU makeover.

Eric Brooks, or Blade, has all the powers a vampire possesses, as well as accelerated healing. But due to him only being half vampire he cannot be affected by sunlight or a vampire’s bite.

Mahershala Ali has been cast to play the character, and has made his debut already, when his voice featured in an Eternals post credit scene.

Moon Knight

Moon Knight is possibly one of the most interesting characters in the Marvel universe, and absolutely one of the more obscure heroes they have brought into the MCU.

The character made his debut in 1975, and was originally supposed to be a villain but quickly became a hero when writers saw his potential. The character has lived many lives, and goes by many names, two of them being featured in the trailer.

Marc becomes Moon Knight in the comics when he is saved by the Egyptian moon god Khonshu.

Moon knight has a range of powers, including enhanced strength during full moons, and sometimes he has been able to drain another person’s life through physical contact.

Oscar Isaac is set to play the character in the upcoming Disney+ series set to premiere on 30 March. The trailer dropped on 17 January... under a full moon. Feige has truly outdone himself.

Black Knight

We’ve seen Dane Whitman, but we have yet to see Black Knight. Many people have carried the title over the years, but Whitman is one of the most well-known characters to go by it.

The Ebony Blade allows the Black Knight to travel through time, as well proffering him with superhuman strength. It was originally forged by Merlin from starstone meteorite.

Eternals teased the character throughout the movie but we only got a snippet of the character with the iconic Ebony Blade.

The character is currently being played by Kit Harrington.

Dane Whitman entered the MCU as the boyfriend of Sersei, one of the Eternals. Photo: Disney.

Iron Heart/Riri Williams

Few people will know Riri Williams, but they will have heard of the inspiration: Tony Stark. The upcoming Disney+ show has said to be setting up Williams as the MCU’s new Iron Man.

Riri is immensely intelligent but something of an introvert, avoiding human interaction to invent new technology. As with many heroes, her life is filled with tragedy that spurs her on to take up the heroic mantle. She makes her own suit which is reverse engineered from Stark tech.

Iron Heart is set to be played by Dominique Thorne.

Mighty Thor

Turns out Cap isn’t the only one who is worthy after all. Thor’s love interest Dr Jane Foster wields Mjolnir and adopts the mantle of ‘Thor’ in the comics.

In the comics, Foster takes up the mantle when Thor is deemed unworthy, and she steps in to protect Asgard even though she is in treatment for breast cancer.

When she wields Mjolnir she inhabits all of Thor’s powers and is able to protect the ten realms.

Natalie Portman will be returning to her role as Dr Jane Foster in Thor: Love & Thunder. This was confirmed in 2019 when Portman wielded Mjolnir for excited fans at Comic Con.

Red Dagger

Kamala Khan meets Kareem in Pakistan on a trip where they develop an instant connection. Kareem also goes by the name of Red Dagger and protects the people of his city at night.

The two team up when he comes to Jersey City, and Kareem reveals his identity as an expert fighter.

We will see Red Dagger in the upcoming Ms Marvel Disney+ show portrayed by Aramis Knight.

Titania

Titania is an expert street fighter with superhuman stamina and strength. She has established herself as one of She-Hulks strongest nemeses.

Her real name is Mary MacPherran, and she picked up the Titania mantle in the popular crossover Secret Wars.

In one comic book run she possessed the Power stone and increased her strength to unprecedented levels.

Jameela Jamil has been cast to play the character. The series is set to premiere in 2022.

A message from the editor: