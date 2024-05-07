Watch more of our videos on Shots!

MasterChef viewers have been left feeling angry after the episode where amateur chefs tackle a professional kitchen environment. Five contestants were taken to Nessa, a bar and restaurant in London’s Soho and were shown preparing a meal for those coming in to sample the dining.

Unfortunately one contestant Ecrin had to withdraw from the show as she felt too unwell to continue and said: “This morning when I arrived I was still unwell. I just can’t carry on like this because I’m really not well.” However it was not Ecrin having to withdraw from the show that made viewers angry but they felt the labour was not divided fairly between the rest of the amateur chefs.

Whilst some of the contestants seemed to have easier starter dishes, others had the task of creating a more complicated main course solo. One fan said: “So one gets a boil in the bag and another gets to BBQ,” whilst another said: “The professional kitchen round is so unfair, some of them have less to do than others #MasterChef #MasterChefUK

MasterChef fans were not only angry at the division of labour but also expressed their annoyance over that none of the amateur chefs were eliminated based on the dishes they made in the restaurant, with one fan commenting: “Totally pointless round as no one leaves & we get to watch people with more money than sense stuffing their faces.”

It would seem that MasterChef viewers were also not keen on the professional round of the BBC show because they found it dull. One fan said: “Anyone else find the professional kitchen round tedious? #MasterChef.”