Matt King teases possible Peep Show reunion amid buzz of Oasis tour comeback

Matt King, best known for his role as Super Hans in Peep Show, has teased the potential return of the beloved sitcom, following the buzz surrounding the highly anticipated Oasis reunion tour.

On Tuesday (September 3), King took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a meme featuring two photos: one of Oasis and the other of himself alongside Peep Show stars David Mitchell and Robert Webb. The meme was captioned, "the reunion we got" above the Gallagher brothers, and "the reunion we wanted" above the Peep Show cast.

King followed up with a cheeky post, writing: “1.5 million views in a day! Are you all over this @sambaintv and @jessearmstrong1 @RealDMitchell and @arobertwebb? And lo, the people have spoken.

“I'm selling all the Macedonian mopeds as we speak. Back in Blighty by November, just in time to do a Fools and Horses type Christmas special for the whole family to enjoy. God knows, the world needs a pick me up. Peace out.”

Peep Show ran for nine successful seasons from 2003 to 2015, making it Channel 4’s longest-running comedy series. And King’s playful tease has sparked hopes among fans for a revival or special episode in the future.

The show centres on two dysfunctional friends, Mark Corrigan (played by Mitchell) and Jeremy "Jez" Usbourne (played by Webb), who share a flat in London. King plays the character Super Hans, a drug-addled, eccentric musician who is the best friend and bandmate of Jez.

One fan wrote: “The sooner the better. I mean I don’t think Mr. Webb will have enough time and flexibility for a union once he’s become the next Bond.” Another said: “That would hands down be the best Christmas present of all time.”

Meanwhile, on August 27, Oasis announced their much-anticipated reunion, with the Gallagher brothers set to share the stage together for the first time since their infamous split in 2009.