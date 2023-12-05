Mayfair Witches: what is the new Anne Rice adaptation about, when is it on and who stars in the new series?
The second adaptation of Anne Rice’s “Immortal Universe” finally arrives on BBC 2 this week, with Alexandra Daddario starring in “Mayfair Witches.”
The second television series as part of the Anne Rice “Immortal Universe” is arriving on our screens tomorrow, with “Mayfair Witches” screening on the BBC alongside another adaptation from the same universe - “Interview With The Vampire.” The BBC are a little late to the party, however, after AMC screened the series in January 2023 in the United States. But owing to the success of the series, which has been renewed already for a second series, better late than never as the saying goes.
Based on the novel trilogy “Lives of the Mayfair Witches,” which was released between 1990 and 1994, an eight-episode series was commissioned by AMC around the same time that the first “Immortal Universe” production was underway - “Interview With The Vampire.” Such has been the success of both productions that it’s paved the way for AMC to commission “The Night Island,” a six-part short-form digital series written by Jonathan Ceniceroz and plans to develop a third Immortal Universe series focused on the Talamasca, a secret society featured in Rice's “Vampire Chronicles” and “Mayfair Witches” series
The series also marks a welcome return to television for Alexandra Daddario, one of the standout performers from the first series of HBO’s popular black comedy “The White Lotus” back in 2021. Film fans might know Daddario for her roles alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in both the 2015 disaster movie “San Andreas” and 2017’s “Baywatch,” while regular television viewers might recall her role in the first season of HBO’s “True Detective,” where he played Lisa Tragnetti - who ended up causing the initial rift between Marty Hart (Woody Harrelson) and his wife, Maggie (Michelle Monaghan)
What is “The Mayfair Witches” about?
“The Mayfair Witches follows neurosurgeon Dr. Rowan Fielding, who discovers she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. She must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.
Who stars in “The Mayfair Witches?”
Alongside Alexandra Daddario, IMDB lists the following performers in the following roles for the series:
- Alexandra Daddario as Rowan Fielding
- Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve,
- Jack Huston as Lasher
- Harry Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair
- Beth Grant as Carlotta Mayfair
- Erica Gimpel as Elena Fielding
- Annabeth Gish
- Geraldine Singer
- Hannah Alline as Suzanne
- Ravi Naidu as Samir
- Jen Richards as Josephine "Jojo" Mayfair
- Keyara Milliner as Odette Grieve
- Charlayne Woodard as Dolly Jean Mayfair
- Suleka Mathew as Arjuna
When does “The Mayfair Witches” air in the United Kingdom?
All eight episodes of The Mayfair Witches” are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer, but if you prefer your television viewing episodically, episodes will be airing on BBC 2 every Wednesday at 9pm.
