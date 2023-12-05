The second adaptation of Anne Rice’s “Immortal Universe” finally arrives on BBC 2 this week, with Alexandra Daddario starring in “Mayfair Witches.”

Alexandra Daddario in a promotional image for "Mayfair Witches" (Credit: AMC/BBC)

The second television series as part of the Anne Rice “Immortal Universe” is arriving on our screens tomorrow, with “Mayfair Witches” screening on the BBC alongside another adaptation from the same universe - “Interview With The Vampire.” The BBC are a little late to the party, however, after AMC screened the series in January 2023 in the United States. But owing to the success of the series, which has been renewed already for a second series, better late than never as the saying goes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is “The Mayfair Witches” about?

“The Mayfair Witches follows neurosurgeon Dr. Rowan Fielding, who discovers she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. She must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.

Who stars in “The Mayfair Witches?”

Alexandra Daddario stars as Rowan Fielding in the latest Anne Rice TV adaptation, "Mayfair Witches" (Credit: AMC/BBC)

Alongside Alexandra Daddario, IMDB lists the following performers in the following roles for the series:

Alexandra Daddario as Rowan Fielding

Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve,

Jack Huston as Lasher

Harry Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair

Beth Grant as Carlotta Mayfair

Erica Gimpel as Elena Fielding

Annabeth Gish

Geraldine Singer

Hannah Alline as Suzanne

Ravi Naidu as Samir

Jen Richards as Josephine "Jojo" Mayfair

Keyara Milliner as Odette Grieve

Charlayne Woodard as Dolly Jean Mayfair

Suleka Mathew as Arjuna

When does “The Mayfair Witches” air in the United Kingdom?