A much-loved Only Fools and Horses star has died.

Patrick Murray entertained millions as Cockney wideboy Mickey Pearce in the classic BBC comedy. Just like Derek "Del Boy" Trotter (David Jason), Mickey dealt in black market goods, and was also known for his claims about his successes in business and with women. After Only Fools and Horses ended in 2003, Patrick went on to star in other shows before he decided to become a taxi driver in Kent.

Now it has been revealed that the Londoner has died aged 68 after a battle with lung cancer.

He revealed he had lung cancer in 2021 but was given the all-clear in 2022. However, he learned in 2023 that it had returned and spread.

The actor was not just a familiar face - and hat - from playing the wheeler-dealer and double-glazing salesman in 20 years of Only Fools and Horses from 1983, but also appeared in The Who’s film Quadrophenia alongside Toyah Willcox, Phil Daniels and Leslie Ash and prison drama Scum.

In his career he also appeared in Breaking Glass, Curse of the Pink Panther, Bergerac, Dempsey and Makepeace and the The Firm.

A statement on an Only Fools and Horses fanpage read: "Patrick Murray. It is with heartfelt sadness that we report the death of our friend Patrick Murray - Mickey Pearce to so many.

“He was a regular attendee of our conventions, and we will miss his humour and the joy he brought to many.”

Patrick is survived by his wife, Anong, and his daughter, Josie.