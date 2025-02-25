Legendary ITV detective drama Midsomer Murders is set to be adapted for the stage for the very first time.

The hit drama’s very first episode, titled The Killings At Badger’s Drift, will make its way to the theatre stage in an adaptation penned by screenwriter Guy Unsworth. The episode first aired in 1997, having been adapted itself from a 1987 Caroline Graham novel of the same name.

The story follows Detective Chief Inspector Tom Barnaby and sidekick Sergeant Troy as they are pulled into the mystery of the death of spinster Emily Simpson after her friend Lucy Bellringer refuses to accept that her death was an accident. The pair uncover secrets, rivalries and passions as they delve into the mystery surrounding Emily’s death.

Midsomer Murders is heading to the stage with a new theatre adaptation | Mark Bourdillon/ITV

Legendary actor John Nettles, who played DCI Tom Barnaby in the original television adaptation from 1997 to 2011, said he was “thrilled to hear that the exploits of those in Midsomer’s Badger’s Drift are being brought to the stage”. Matthew Green, of Nicholson Green Productions, added: “We’re delighted to be able to bring Midsomer Murders: The Killings at Badger’s Drift to the stage, particularly as it’s the first time one of the Midsomer stories has been adapted for the stage.”

Casting has yet to be announced for the live production. However, what we do know is that the show will premiere at Richmond Theatre in south-west London on October 24 before touring theatres across the country until April 2026.

The full list of touring dates are:

2025

2026

Tickets for the shows in Richmond, Brighton, Glasgow and Birmingham will all go on sale via ATG Tickets on Friday, February 28. Tickets for the rest of the shows are being sold directly by the venues, with dates of tickets being released varying from as early as Monday, February 24 - head to your local venue’s website for more information.