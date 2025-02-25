Midsomer Murders to be adapted into live stage play premiering this autumn - dates and ticket information
The hit drama’s very first episode, titled The Killings At Badger’s Drift, will make its way to the theatre stage in an adaptation penned by screenwriter Guy Unsworth. The episode first aired in 1997, having been adapted itself from a 1987 Caroline Graham novel of the same name.
The story follows Detective Chief Inspector Tom Barnaby and sidekick Sergeant Troy as they are pulled into the mystery of the death of spinster Emily Simpson after her friend Lucy Bellringer refuses to accept that her death was an accident. The pair uncover secrets, rivalries and passions as they delve into the mystery surrounding Emily’s death.
Legendary actor John Nettles, who played DCI Tom Barnaby in the original television adaptation from 1997 to 2011, said he was “thrilled to hear that the exploits of those in Midsomer’s Badger’s Drift are being brought to the stage”. Matthew Green, of Nicholson Green Productions, added: “We’re delighted to be able to bring Midsomer Murders: The Killings at Badger’s Drift to the stage, particularly as it’s the first time one of the Midsomer stories has been adapted for the stage.”
Casting has yet to be announced for the live production. However, what we do know is that the show will premiere at Richmond Theatre in south-west London on October 24 before touring theatres across the country until April 2026.
The full list of touring dates are:
2025
- October 24 to November 1 – London, Richmond Theatre
- November 4 to November 8 – Malvern, Festival Theatre
- November 11 to November 15 – Chester, Storyhouse
- November 18 to November 22 – Eastbourne, Devonshire Park Theatre
- November 25 to November 29 – Sheffield, Lyceum
2026
- January 20 to January 24 – Truro, Hall for Cornwall
- January 27 to January 31 – Guildford, The Yvonne Arnaud Theatre
- February 3 to February 7 – Brighton, Theatre Royal
- February 10 to February 14 – Blackpool, Grand Theatre
- February 17 to February 21 – Glasgow, Theatre Royal
- February 24 February 28 – Nottingham, Theatre Royal
- March 10 to March 14 – Birmingham, The Alexandra
- March 17 to March 21 – Norwich, Theatre Royal
- March 24 to March 28 – Derby, Derby Theatre
- April 14 to April 18 – Leicester, The Curve
Tickets for the shows in Richmond, Brighton, Glasgow and Birmingham will all go on sale via ATG Tickets on Friday, February 28. Tickets for the rest of the shows are being sold directly by the venues, with dates of tickets being released varying from as early as Monday, February 24 - head to your local venue’s website for more information.
