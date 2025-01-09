Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Missing You is Netflix’s latest Harlan Coben crime drama has thrilled fans - here’s everything you need to know about where the show was filmed.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Netflix drama hit screens on January 1 and has already shot to the top of the streaming giant’s chart’s garnering 21.7 million views in its first week.

Adapted from the Harlan Colben novel of the same name, Missing You follows Detective Kat Donovan (Rosalind Eleazar) as she discovers her “missing” fiancé Josh Buchanan (Ashley Walters) on a dating app, ten years after he first went missing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Missing You features Rosalind Eleazar as Kat Donovan and Ashley Walters as Josh Buchanan | Vishal Sharma/Netflix

Where is Missing You filmed?

The television adaptation of Missing You is set in England, despite the 2014 novel of the same name being set in New York. Despite mentions of the Metropolitan Police in the show, the show was actually filmed in northern England, most notably Manchester and Bolton.

This change may be because the show is made by Manchester-based production company Quay Street Productions. Filming for Missing You began in early 2024.

Netflix

Locations around Manchester city centre were used to film, including the city’s famous Northern Quarter which is used for early scenes in the show. Main character Kat is also seen travelling on a Manchester tram at points during the series. Kat’s spacious flat is filmed at the Tony Wilson loft in the Knott Mill area of the city.

Calligan (James Nesbitt) meets Kat at Manchester Art Gallery, while in another scene Kat is seen doing yoga with friends at a bandstand in Sefton Park, Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bolton’s town centre is also used prominently as a filming location in the show, including Bolton School, Le Mans Crescent and Victoria Square. Another location used frequently is Stockport, where Kat and Stagger (Richard Armitage) are seen hard at work at the police station.

Some of Missing You’s most disturbing scenes are filmed at Two Glossop Farms in Derbyshire. The farm acts as the setting for the blackmail scheme Titus Monroe (Steve Permberton) has been operating alongside his dog grooming service.

Felix Garcia Guyer as Reynaldo | Vishal Sharma/Netflix

All six episodes of Missing You is available to watch now on Netflix. You will need a subscription with the streaming service to access the show, with memberships starting from £4.99 per month.