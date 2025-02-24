Moon Knight cancellation: Marvel confirms no plans for season 2, but character may return
Marvel Studios released Moon Knight on Disney+ in 2022, with Oscar Isaac leading the series to strong reviews from critics and audiences. The show stood out from other MCU projects with its darker, more surreal tone, following a mercenary with dissociative identity disorder who becomes entangled in a mystery involving Egyptian gods.
While the show was initially designed as a mini-series, rumours of a second season have circulated since its release. However, Marvel Television’s Brad Winderbaum has now confirmed to ComicBook.com that there are no current plans for another season.
He said: “So I think Marvel Television has happened in waves, and I think Moon Knight happened in a wave of shows that were going to establish characters that would tie-in to the future. And moving forward, our priorities have shifted. We’re making shows as shows that can exist as annual releases, more like television.”
Despite this, Winderbaum assured fans that Moon Knight’s story is not over, hinting that the character will return in some form within the MCU: “There are plans for Moon Knight down the road.”
How and when the character will appear again remains unclear, especially given the series’ finale, which introduced an even more ruthless character.
