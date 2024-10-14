Mrs Brown’s Boys star Brendan O’Carroll apologises over ‘clumsy’ racial joke

Irish actor Brendan O’Carroll has apologised over a “clumsy” joke where a “racial term was implied” during rehearsals for the upcoming Christmas special of Mrs Brown’s Boys.

The BBC temporarily paused rehearsals to investigate the incident, which have since resumed in Glasgow at the broadcaster’s Pacific Quay studios in Scotland – with shows going ahead as planned, the PA news agency understands.

Mrs Brown’s Boys creator and star O’Carroll will return to his role as mischievous matriarch Agnes Brown in the Christmas Day and New Year’s Day specials.

Winnie (Eilish O'Carroll) and Agnes (Brendan O'Carroll) in Mrs Brown's Boys. Picture: BBC Studios / Elaine Livingston.Winnie (Eilish O'Carroll) and Agnes (Brendan O'Carroll) in Mrs Brown's Boys. Picture: BBC Studios / Elaine Livingston.
“At a read-through of the Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas specials, there was a clumsy attempt at a joke, in the character of Agnes, where a racial term was implied,” O’Carroll said in a statement given to PA.

“It backfired and caused offence which I deeply regret and for which I have apologised.”

A BBC spokesperson said: “Whilst we don’t comment on individuals, the BBC is against all forms of racism, and we have robust processes in place should issues ever arise.”

Last year, Mrs Brown’s Boys returned for a four-part series. Despite being a regular feature on Christmas schedules for more than a decade, the episodes marked the first mini-series run since 2013.

