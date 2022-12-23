Sitcom Mrs Brown’s Boys will return for two more season specials starring Brendan O’Carroll this year airing on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day

Two new special episodes of Mrs Brown’s Boys will air on BBC One this month with Brendan O’Carroll returning in the title role of the sitcom. The comedy series about a brash matriarch and her six children aired for three seasons from 2011-2013 and has returned every year since for a seasonal special.

The two specials airing this year will continue to see Agnes Brown meddle in her children’s lives, causing mostly unintended chaos. Main cast members from the series will return for the new episodes, and I’m Alan Partridge star Phil Cornwell will feature in a guest role as potential vampire Boris. This is everything you need to know about the Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas and New Year’s specials.

Mrs Brown’s Boys returns for a Christmas Day and New Year’s day special

Mrs Brown’s Boys will join the other long-running comedy series including Doc Martin and Inside No. 9 in being part of the Christmas roster this year - and despite ratings for the sitcom falling in recent years, millions of people are still expected to tune for the latest instalment of the show which has established itself as a staple of festive viewing for many fans.

Is there a Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas special 2022?

The Christmas special, Shining Mammy, sees Cathy get herself a new boyfriend, Boris, although some in the family fear that he may be a vampire. Agnes is left looking after Boris’s twins whilst he goes out for a romantic evening with Cathy. Agnes begins to suspect that it’s not Boris that they need to worry about but the creepy twins.

The New Year’s Day special, Mammy’s Hair Loom, follows directly on from the Christmas episode and sees Buster and Dermot now convinced that Boris is a bloodsucker and they decide to save Cathy from him, against her own wishes.

Meanwhile, Father Damien is charged with tending to some depressed chickens, and Buster convinces Agnes to have her antique vase valued, believing that it could be worth a small fortune. Agnes plans to leave the vase to Cathy in her inheritance.

Mrs Brown’s Boys 2022

Who is in the cast of Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas and New Year’s Day specials?

Brendan O’Carroll as Agnes Brown

Phil Cornwell as Boris

Jennifer Gibney as Cathy Brown

Paddy Houlihan as Dermot Brown

Conor Moloney as Father Damien

Danny O’Carroll as Buster Brady

Eilish O’Carroll as Winnie McGoogan

Dermot O’Neill as Grandad Brown

Amanda Woods as Betty Brown

Fiona Gibney as Sharon

When is Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas special 2022 on TV?

The Christmas special of Mrs Brown’s Boys will air on Christmas Day at 10.25pm on BBC One and will be half an hour long. The second special, Mammy’s Hair Loom, will air at 10pm on New Year’s Day on BBC One and will also be half an hour long. Both episodes will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer shortly after they are first broadcast.

Where can you watch all of Mrs Brown’s Boys?