The series tells the story of a Muslim American girl who suddenly finds she has powers like her favourite superhero, Captain Marvel

Marvel have delighted fans by releasing a new series and bringing another one of their superheroes to life.

Ms Marvel tells the story of a young Muslim American girl who discovers she has the ability to change the world when she finds she has superpowers.

Ms Marvel is the first Muslim superhero to be featured in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), but what exactly is the show about, who stars in it, is there a trailer and how has it been received so far?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan in Ms Marvel, her arm outstretched and glowing with azure light (Credit: Marvel Studios)

What is Ms Marvel about?

Ms Marvel is a Marvel Studios’ series that centres around Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City, New York.

Kamala is a super hero mega fan, and her favourite of all the superheroes is Captain Marvel.

She’s creative and has a big imagination, but she doesn’t feel she fits in at school or at home sometimes.

Then, to her surprise, she finds she has super powers - just like the superheroes she has always admired.

The series will serve as set-up for the film The Marvels, which is set for release in 2023.

Who is in the cast?

Iman Vellani stars in the lead role as Kamala Khan/Ms Marvel.

The 19 year old a Pakistani-Canadian actress has made her onscreen debut in the series, and will reprise the role in the film The Marvels.

The series also stars Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, Laurel Marsden and Azhar Usman.

All the additional cast members will also return for the film.

Who created Ms Marvel?

Ms Marvel was created by Bisha K. Ali, who is a British-Pakistani stand-up comedian and screenwriter.

As well as being the head writer for Ms Marvel, Ali was also a writer on the fellow Marvel Studios series Loki.

She has also written additional material for hit Netflix series Sex Education.

When is Ms Marvel being released?

Ms. Marvel premiered in the UK on June 8 2022.

The series will consist of six episodes, all of which are around 50 minutes long.

How can I watch Ms Marvel?

You can watch Ms Marvel now on Disney+.

A new episode will be released weekly, on a Wednesday, with the final episode due to air on July 13.

A subscription to Disney+ is required. You can sign up to Disney+ online.

Is there a Ms Marvel trailer?

Yes, there is a Ms Marvel trailer.

You can watch it now below.

What have people said about Ms Marvel?

The first episode of the series has received praise from fans.

One Twitter user said: “As a muslim Marvel fan, the first episode of Ms Marvel made my day. #MsMarvel

Another said: “I’m so excited for Ms. Marvel. The first Muslim superhero being introduced in the MCU & she’s a young Pakistani girl at that. This is special. Especially for the brown girls who grew up feeling like they would have to abandon their culture to be accepted & loved. This is for us.”

One person also urged their followers to watch the show.

“Please make sure to watch #MsMarvel because I can say whole heartedly that’s the best MCU show to have come out.”

The series, and in particular its lead star, has also received praise from within the acting community.

Kumail Nanjiani, a Pakistani-born American comedian, actor, and screenwriter known for his role as Dinesh in the HBO comedy series Silicon Valley and for co-writing and starring in the romantic comedy film The Big Sick, said he thought the series would be “fantastic”.

He tweeted: “Ms. Marvel is out on @disneyplus today. It’s going to be fantastic. Iman Vellani is a super star.”

What has been said about Ms Marvel on Rotten Tomatoes?

As the first episode airs, reviews have been largely positive, scoring an impressive 97% on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer and 93% on the average audience score.