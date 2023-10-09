Murder in the Badlands features the stories of Lisa Dorrian, Arlene Arkinson, Inga Maria Hauser and Marian Beattie

Murder in the Badlands is the latest true crime series to come to Netflix. Set in Northern Ireland it examines the unsolved murders of four women across four decades.

The killers of Lisa Dorrian, Inga Maria Hauser, Arlene Arkinson and Marian Beattie have never been caught, with loved ones still searching for the remains of Lisa and Arlene. Their fight for justice has been long and hard as despite numerous campaigns and appeals for information the person or persons responsible still remain at large.

This four episode documentary created by the BBC, delves into their stories and features interviews with family members along with commentary from journalist Susan McKay and Jason Murphy.

So, when can you watch Murder in the Badlands on Netflix? Here's everything you need to know.

Murder in the Badlands: Netflix release date

Murder in the Badlands originally aired on BBC in March 2022. The four part documentary will be available to be watched by a whole new audience when it drops on Netflix on Tuesday 10 October.

Murder in the Badlands is available to watch on Netflix from October 10 (Photo: BBC, Dorrian, Hauser, Arkinson & Beattie families)

What is Murder in the Badlands about?

The official plot from BBC Select reads: "In a mystery that has spanned decades, four young women were brutally murdered over the course of 40 years, leaving behind only family and unanswered questions. BBC's new four-part true crime documentary series will forensically rebuild the timeline of the murders of the four women and the investigations that followed."

Murder in the Badlands: is there a trailer?

Yes, whilst there isn't an official trailer you can watch a clip from episode one for Murder in the Badlands below.

Murder in the Badlands: true crime cases

Murder in the Badlands features the stories of Lisa Dorrian, Arlene Arkinson, Inga Maria Hauser and Marian Beattie. Two of the women's remains have been found, whilst the other two's location still remains a mystery. None of the four cases have been solved, despite numerous campaigns and appeals for information.

Episode 1 - The murder of Lisa Dorrian

Lisa Dorrian from Bangor was just 25-years-old when she went missing after attending a party in Ballyhalbert caravan park on February 27, 2005. Police believe she was murdered and her family have spent the past two decades trying to find out what happened to her and where her remains are.

Episode 2 - The murder of Inga Maria Hauser

Inga Maria Hauser was an 18-year-old German tourist who was last seen alive on a ferry to Larne in April 1988. Her body was found two weeks later in Ballypatrick Forest and her brutal murder has never been solved.

Episode 3 - The murder of Arlene Arkinson

Arlene Arkinson from Tyrone was just 15-years-old when she went missing in August 1994 after a night out in Bundoran in County Donegal. She was last seen in a car driven by convicted child killer and rapist Robert Howard. An inquest into her death found Howard was her murderer, however her body has never been found.

Episode 4 - The murder of Marian Beattie

Marian Beattie was just 18-years-old when she was murdered in March 1973. Her remains were found in a quarry close to a dance hall where she was last seen leaving with a man. Her case remains unsolved.