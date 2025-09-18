A CITV star has teased fans that she would love to reprise her role in the iconic children’s series.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Story by TV Archive

Danielle McCormack played Melanie ‘Mel’ Barker in My Parents Are Aliens and she took to TikTok to share her thoughts on a reboot.

CITV series My Parents are Aliens ran from 1999 to 2006 and followed two extraterrestrial beings who crash-landed on earth, and tried to disguise themselves as human by fostering three children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danielle, now 41, has reflected on her childhood fame and revealed she would love to reboot the show in a new video on TikTok.

She said: "A question I get a lot is ‘if the show was rebooted today would I want to be involved and if I was, what do I think my character would be doing?’”

“First of all, 100% yes, of course I’d love to be involved. My Parents Are Aliens was such a massive part of my life and I think it would be amazing to come full circle and sort of pick Mel back up where she left off.

“As far as what I think she’d be doing, I’d like to think that she’d managed to have found some balance. I think I’d be amazing to think that she had been able to tap into that really sensitive side of her that she sometimes found quite difficult to tap into. But I also hope that she wouldn’t have lost any of her fire. I’d also like to think she was still doing her photography and of course that she was still friends with Trent”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cast of My Parents Are Aliens - parents Brian Johnson (Tony Gardner) and Sophie Johnson (Carla Mendonça), with children Melanie 'Mel' Barker (Danielle McCormack, right), Joshua 'Josh' Barker (Alex Kew, left), and Lucia 'Lucy' Barker (Charlotte Francis at the back) | ITV

She previously told fans “I think playing Mel was probably one of my biggest achievements. Just because I think a lot of what she was going through really resonated with people."

She continued: "It's always really nice to hear when people tell me that they were going through a really difficult time and they found comfort in some of Mel's storyline. That's something that I'm always going to be really proud of."

Another actor from the show, Tony Gardner, who played the family dad, previously hit out at streaming companies, including YouTube, revealing that actors do not get paid if fans watch the show using their service.

In 2023, he said: “Always fun to listen to people talking about MPAA. Though I should point out that watching it on YouTube, with all its lovely adverts, doesn't pay a penny to the actors or writers, which is totally rubbish and illegal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued in another post saying: “It's an ongoing problem - if we tell them to take it down they will just put it back up again - is the reasoning. Not sure where the advertising comes into that. Actors and writers should be paid when their work is watched. It's how we make a living.”

He hit out at YouTube and said: “So, as ever, it appears people are making money, but it's not the actors or writers. Cheers YouTube.”

A reunion of the cast of My Parents Are Aliens | Danielle McCormack / Instagram.

People rushed to the comments to support him, and to express their love for the show.

One person wrote: “I loved watching it as it aired, part of the reason I tried Bluestone 42, another show I loved, was my fond memories of you in MPAA. I may have to find the time to binge it again on a site that will pay the actors and writers for the viewing.”

Another said: “I'm so pleased it's on ITVX. Hopefully you're getting a few quid from that, I watch it often!”

The cast are still close and met up last year for the show’s 25th anniversary in Leeds.