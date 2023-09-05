NTAs 2023 live: who have already earned awards at the National Television Awards this year?
The National Television Awards sees British TV legends honoured in a night of live celebrations
The National Television Awards (NTAs) are one of the most prestigious British TV awards shows.
Stars have already begun to gather at the red carpet event ahead of the special live two and half hour award ceremony.
The evening will honour all forms of British TV and many famous faces are among the nominees, including Ant and Dec, Paul O'Grady, and Holly Willoughby.
NationalWorld will cover the red carper and awards ceremony live - and you can also catch all the action on ITV1 and ITVX tonight (5 Septemer) from 8pm.
NTAs 2023 coverage
Key Events
Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now wins Authored Documentary NTA
Netflix special Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now won the NTA for Authored Documentary.
The Somebody You Loved singer is currently in America and couldn't be at the awards show, but sent his thanks via a prerecorded message.
How I'm Feeling Now charts Capaldi's battle with tourettes and anxiety during his rise to stardom.
Kate Garraway presents Authored Documentary NTA nominees
Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway, who won the Authored Documentary NTA herself for the last two years, announced this year's nominees:
- Deborah James: Bowelbabe In Her Own Words
- Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now
- Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction
- Rob Burrow: Living with MND
Bobby Brazier wins Rising Star NTA for EastEnders role
Maya Jama and Leomie Anderson revealed that 20 year old EastEnders star Bobby Brazier was this year's NTA Rising Star.
The young acto plays Little Mo's son Freddie Slater in the soap, first joining the show last year.
The Rising Star nominees are announced
Maya Jama and Leomie Anderson present the nominees for the Rising Star NTA:
- Benjamin Chivers as Isaac, The Devil's Hour
- Bobby Brazier as Freddie Slater, EastEnders
- Channique Sterling-Brown as Dee-Dee Bailey, Coronation Street
- Lewis Cope, Nicky Milligan as Emmerdale
Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs wins NTA for Factual programme
Davina McCall announced that the late great Paul O'Grady's popular series For the Love of Dogs won the NTA in the factual category.
Paul O'Grady, who passed away earlier this year, was honoured earlier in the programme with a career highlights reel.
Representatives from Battersea Dogs Home, of which Paul was a vocal supporter, accepted the award on the star's behalf.
Davina McCall reveals NTA nominees for Factual programme
Big Brother and Million Pound Drop presenter Davina McCall announced the Factual nominees - they are:
- Clarkson's Farm
- Paul O'Grady: For The Love Of Dogs
- Sort Your Life Out
- The Martin Lewis Money Show Live
Ant and Dec have won their 22nd TV Presenter NTA
It's become a foregone conclusion that I'm A Celeb presenters Ant and Dec will win the TV Presenter NTA.
Sam Ryder presented the pair with their 22nd TV Presenter NTA - they beat Alison Hammond, Martin Lewis, Bradley Walsh, and Claudia Winkleman.
They have won an astonishing 44 NTAs overall including the Special Recognition Award in 2002.
Accepting the award, Dec said: "We're just as humbled as the first time we won."
Ant added: 'We'll keep doing it as long as you want us to, because we love it.'
The best dressed on the red carpet at the National Television Awards
Ant and Dec win TV Presenter NTA
In a surprise to nobody, presenter duo Ant and Dec took home the NTA for TV Presenter.
Sam Ryder had an almost redundant role as he read out the names of the award winner.
