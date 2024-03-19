Gillian Anderson as journalist Emily Maitlis, in the new Nextflix drama Scoop, which depicts the interview between the Duke of York and journalist. Photo credit should read: Peter Mountain/Netflix/PA Wire

Viewers have been given a more detailed look at Netflix drama 'Scoop' as Gillian Anderson has spoken about how 'scary' she found it to play 'Newsnight' journalist Emily Maitlis.

'The X Files' and 'Sex Education' Anderson told the BBC that she was so daunted by the idea of playing the interviewer that she initially turned down the role. "It was just too scary to play Emily Maitlis, because she's still living, because she's so formidable, because people know her so well," she said.

In the end, however, she decided to put her doubts to one side and accept the part. "I thought I probably do have to do it because I'm so scared of it."

The highly-anticipated film documents the “high stakes negotiations with Buckingham Palace” through to the BBC’s headline-making interview with Prince Andrew about his relationship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Anderson says she did not get to quiz Maitlis while preparing to play her - but that is because the real-life former 'Newsnight' presenter is the executive producer of a rival three-part Amazon series. The series, called 'A Very Royal Scandal' will see 'Luther' and 'The Affair' actress Ruth Wilson as Maitlis and 'Good Omens' and 'Best Interests' actor Michael Sheen as Prince Andrew.

"She knew I was playing her, but has her own project, so was very boundaried about that," added Anderson, who did still meet Maitlis at a Cancer Research fundraiser at Bafta's headquarters last year.

Netflix released its first teaser trailer for 'Scoop' last month in which viewers were introduced to Anderson as Maitlis, and the first full length trailer which was released yesterday (Monday March 18) introduced the other key people, including Rufus Sewell's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Billie Piper as 'Newsnight' producer Sam McAlister.

At the start of the new trailer, 'Doctor Who' and 'Secret Diary Of A Call Girl' actress Piper is seen with blonde curly hair to look like McAlister. In a voiceover she states: “An hour of television can change everything.”

During a meeting with the Newsnight crew in the trailer, Rufus Sewell’s Prince Andrew asks: “If I do an interview, the question is, why you?”. McAlister responds saying: “With respect, you know how people see you”, to which Andrew says: “Spell it out”. McAlister says: “Randy Andy”.

Billie Piper as Newsnight producer Sam McAlister, in the new Nextflix drama Scoop, which depicts the interview between the Duke of York and journalist Emily Maitlis. Photo credit should read: Peter Mountain/Netflix/PA Wire.

The trailer introduces Anderson in the studio alongside two female colleagues and a dog, quipping: “Three women and a whippet? Wouldn’t have seen that in a BBC studio when I started.”

Maitlis, who announced she was leaving the BBC in 2022 and now hosts 'The News Agents' podcast, has a whippet called Moody and made headlines in 2019 when her dog was pictured sleeping alongside her on a train seat. The journalist retweeted the trailer on Monday and wrote: “That feeling of being upstaged by your own whippet … ( again )”.

Also featured in the 'Scoop' trailer is Bodyguard star Keeley Hawes as one of Andrew’s advisers, while 'Sex Education' star Connor Swindells is depicted as a member of the press taking photos of the royal family member who has been swept up in the scandal.

McAlister is told she is chasing “a story we’re never gonna get” before she retorts: “This is the work. My job is booking the people we can’t just call up.” She is then seen meeting with Hawes’ character and tells her: “You have a problem that won’t go away.”

Rufus Sewell as Prince Andrew in the new Nextflix drama Scoop, which depicts the interview between the Duke of York and journalist Emily Maitlis. Photo credit should read: Peter Mountain/Netflix/PA Wire.

What follows is a glimpse into the reaction that ensued when the FBI began to raid Epstein’s home. McAlister tells Andrew’s adviser: “You can’t stay silent.”

On the news, Maitlis tells the public: “Tomorrow night, in an unprecedented interview, we will hear from the Duke himself.” Clips also show the moment the interview took place as well as the aftermath.

Before public reaction and scrutiny, Andrew is seen telling Maitlis: “You know I thought that all went very well.” A voiceover then says: “All across the world, every paper, on every news channel, this is the story.”

You can watch the full trailer for 'Scoop' for yourself below.

Following the Newsnight broadcast in November 2019 and the furore over Andrew’s friendship with Epstein, the Duke stepped down from public life.

The interview was dubbed a “car crash”, with commentators questioning his responses and condemning his unsympathetic tone and lack of remorse over his friendship with the sex offender Epstein.