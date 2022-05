You may be unaware there are ‘secret' codes that can assist you in accessing specialty categories

It can be difficult to decide what to watch on Netflix.

Maybe that’s why recently Netflix and its stockholders were startled by the first substantial dip in subscriber numbers, leading the streaming giant to consider moves that it formerly considered taboo.

As the corporation tries to make up for the loss of 200,000 customers in the first quarter of 2022, account sharing may be phased out and ad-supported content introduced.

But until that happens, you might not realise that there are 'secret' codes that can help you unlock specialist categories - and there are reportedly over 76,000 of them.

Simply add the relevant code to the end of the following URL: www.netflix.com/browse/genre/[entercodehere]

(Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Here are more ‘secret’ Netflix codes to try yourself: