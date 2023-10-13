Selling Sunset Season 7: Everything you need to know including the new trailer and when is the release date?
The Selling Sunset team are back for another drama filled series, here’s everything you need to know
Selling Sunset is coming back for a seventh season as Netflix released the first trailer with a Oppenheim Los Angeles vs Oppenheim Orange County crossover. The “gloves are probably gonna come off” and reputation is everything”. Get ready for another season packed full of luxury houses, drama and outrageous outfits.
It looks like the dust hasn’t settled between Bre Tiesi and Chelsea Lazkani. Tensions still seem high after comments made by Chelsea in Season Six about Bre’s previous relationship with Nick Cannon - whom she shares a son with. It looks like things won’t be calming down between these two anytime soon.
In the new trailer for Season Seven, real-estate bosses Jason and Brett Oppenheim explain to the LA group during a dinner party that they have “gotten a little bit complacent” compared to the OC agents who “work their asses off”. OC agent Gio Helou quips “I just hope that the OC office doesn't end up subsidising the LA office.”
Elsewhere Chrishell Stause - who recently married musician G-Flip - is seen having a lunch-date with her ex-boyfriend Jason Oppenheim, and Marie-Lou Nurk. During the lunch Marie reveals she thinks there may still be “feelings left” for her ex. Chrishell doesn’t seem impressed as she says “I'm losing brain cells on this conversation.”
Is there a trailer for Selling Sunset Season 7?
Watch the brand new trailer for Selling Sunset Season 7 below.
Who will be in Selling Sunset Season 7?
The Selling Sunset favourites returning to the show are: Jason Oppenheim, Brett Oppenheim, Mary Fitzgerald, Chrishell Stause, Amanza Smith, Emma Hernan, Chelsea Lazkani, Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi.
When is the release date for Selling Sunset season 7?
Selling Sunset season 7 will be available to watch on Netflix from November 3.